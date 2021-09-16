College Station man sentenced to life in prison

A College Station man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for multiple domestic violence-related charges.
42-year-old College Station resident Craig Burleson was sentenced to life behind bars on...

Classroom on the Harmony Public School campus in Bryan.
Harmony Public Schools announce virtual learning options for students

Caldwell ISD sends junior high class home for week due to COVID activity

Whinstone employee testing servers
Milam County banking on bitcoin facility to spark economic growth in the region

Gov. Greg Abbott backpedals on pledge to shut down border crossings and blames Biden administration for confusion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By URIEL J. GARCIA and JOLIE MCCULLOUGH
Abbott’s announcements come as thousands of migrants — mostly from Haiti — have gathered under an international bridge in Del Rio.

Navasota family grieving loss of both mother and daughter from COVID-19

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
A Navasota family is grieving the loss of a mother and daughter who died on the same day.

Getting gameday ready with Brookshire Brothers: University of New Mexico

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Pick up your gameday essentials or let Brookshire Brothers do the work and hang out at their watch party!

Restaurant Report Card- September 16, 2021

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week's Restaurant Report Card.

Chauvin pleads not guilty to violating teen’s civil rights

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By AMY FORLITI
A former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd pleaded not guilty Thursday to allegedly violating the civil rights of a teenager in a separate case that involved a restraint similar to the one used on Floyd.

COVID in Context: Comparing Bryan and College Station ISD’s student infection rate to districts sued for mask mandates

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued a slew of the state’s school districts for their campus mask mandates, which were banned by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Thursday Evening Weather Update 9/16
Caldwell ISD sends junior high class home for week due to COVID activity
Brazos Valley Gives kicks off launch party for its day of giving

Milam County banking on bitcoin facility to spark economic growth in the region
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Daily COVID-19 update for the Brazos Valley

Navasota’s Washington Avenue nominated in national contest

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Conner Beene
Over 30 main streets are entered in the contest and can win by receiving the most votes online.

College Station looks to diminish impacts of heat islands throughout the city

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Andy Krauss
Heat islands are located in certain pockets of the city that absorb and trap more heat than others. Typically, they’re in the more urbanized areas with high-rise buildings, parking lots, and asphalt roads.

New library could be added to Bryan-College Station system

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Andy Krauss
The BCS Library Advisory Board says population growth reflected in the 2020 census has caused them to consider making an addition if it’s deemed financially feasible.

SpaceX launches 4 amateurs on private Earth-circling trip

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
It’s the first chartered passenger flight for Elon Musk’s SpaceX and a big step in space tourism by a private company.

Brazos Valley counties resolve issues with 911 call centers

Updated: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
TxDot cut a Verizon line that disconnected the counties to callers.

Northgate bollard project delayed, impacting access to businesses

Updated: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT
|
By Clay Falls
Work has stalled on a new bollard project in Northgate.

FAA grant bringing improvements to Easterwood Airport

Updated: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT
|
By Clay Falls
A taxiway at Easterwood Airport is getting upgrades.

States learning how many Afghan evacuees coming their way

Updated: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Biden administration has begun notifying governors and state refugee coordinators about how many Afghan evacuees from the first group of nearly 37,000 arrivals are slated to be resettled in their states.

Pfizer vaccine data expected soon for kids 5 to 11, CEO says

Updated: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT
|
By CNN
The pharmaceutical company is planning to submit data to the Food and Drug Administration on how its shot works in kids between 5 and 11 years old.

Applause-- September 16, 2021

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By An'Jonae Woodson
Rudder High alum competing for the chance to perform at the Hollywood Bowl

Updated: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT
|
By Abigail Metsch
Will The Poet Andrew be the Opening Act at the annual concert at the Hollywood Bowl? He's asking for the community to vote for him

Justice Department seeks restraining order against Texas abortion law

Updated: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:54 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The law prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity. That's usually around six weeks, before some women know they're pregnant.

Rural area counties report issue with 911 dispatch; calls routed through Brazos County

Updated: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:53 AM CDT
|
By Kathleen Witte
Residents may also call their local agency directly.

Milley defends calls to Chinese as effort to avoid conflict

Updated: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE
The top U.S. military officer on Wednesday defended the phone calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final months of Donald Trump’s presidency, saying the conversations were in keeping with his duties as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Broadway returns with MSC OPAS season line-up

Updated: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
MSC OPAS is back for its 49th season

Homecoming 101- mums and garters

Updated: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT
|
By Fallon Appleton
Everything is bigger in Texas.

Texas A&M students hold protest for more COVID protocols on campus

Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT
|
By Andy Krauss
University leadership says they understand everyone’s anxieties and concerns, and they’re doing everything they can.

Texas Avenue improvement project in Bryan closer to construction phase

Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
A multi-million dollar improvement plan to Texas Avenue is one step closer to construction.

Brazos Valley Promise Program helps local students get to college

Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT
|
By Alex Bukoski and Jasmine Johnson
A new partnership between Texas A&M University and Brazos Valley schools is working to help students get to, and graduate from college.

Brazos County Commissioners receive update on COVID-19 activity, rising cases in children

Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT
|
By Clay Falls
"We need to get those vaccination rates up”

US to require COVID vaccine for green card applicants

Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT
|
By Gray News staff
The guidance is being updated in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for civil surgeons.

Wellborn woman turns 100, receives special Brazos County Proclamation

Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT
|
By Clay Falls
Hazel Royder Von Roeder turned 100 Tuesday.

Nicholas weakens into a depression as it tracks across Southeast Texas Tuesday evening

Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley, Mia Montgomery, Max Crawford and Grace Leis
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane late Monday night with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.