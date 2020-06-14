Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 4:20 p.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

More than 1,800 new Texas coronavirus cases, 19 new deaths

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas health officials report more than 1,800 new coronavirus cases in the state and 19 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The Texas Department of State Health Services on Sunday reported at least 87,854 cases, up from 86,011 reported Saturday, while the death toll rose from 1,957 to 1,976. The actual number of people who have contracted the virus is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick. The department estimates 58,341 people have recovered from the virus.

HOUSTON-FATAL DRUG RAID-FLOYD

Texas prosecutors probe irregularities in 2004 Floyd arrest

DALLAS (AP) — Texas prosecutors are examining potential irregularities in a scandal-ridden former Houston police officer’s arrest of George Floyd on a minor drug charge. The probe could expand the body of convictions possibly tainted by the officer’s conduct. Floyd death last month under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer sparked national protests. He was arrested in 2004 and served time in a state jail over what prosecutors now describe as selling $10 worth of crack in a police sting. Prosecutors say Floyd’s case may be among scores built on lies and false evidence from Gerald Goines, a former officer now facing murder charges.

SAN ANTONIO SHOOTING

Police: Man turned away from Texas bar shoots, wounds 8

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police say a man who was turned away from a bar in Texas has shot and wounded at least eight people in the parking lot and remains at large. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says the shooter fled the scene late Friday night, but the police chief didn't believe there was an immediate threat to the area. The chief says the man was part of a group that was denied entry because they were “inebriated." The shooter allegedly claimed to be a UFC fighter and retrieved a long rifle from his car. The exact conditions of the five women and three men shot weren't immediately clear.

TEXAS EXECUTION

Federal appeals court clears way for Texas execution

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court has cleared the way for a Texas man to be executed next week for the 1998 fatal stabbing of an 85-year-old woman, though his lawyer says he'll appeal. Ruben Gutierrez is scheduled to die Tuesday for the killing of Escolastica Harrison at her home in Brownsville, which is in Texas' southern tip along the border with Mexico. Prosecutors say the killing was part of an attempt to steal more than $600,000 that the woman had hidden in her home. A panel of three judges on the New Orleans-based Fifth Circuit Court on Friday overturned a lower court's decision to stay the 43-year-old's execution.

AP-US-OBIT-WILLIAM-SESSIONS

William Sessions, FBI head fired by President Clinton, dies

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — William Sessions, a former federal judge appointed by President Ronald Reagan to head the FBI and fired years later by President Bill Clinton, has died at the age of 90. His daughter, Sara Sessions Naughton, said Sessions died of natural causes at his San Antonio home. Sessions was a career Justice Department attorney and federal judge until Reagan appointed him FBI director in 1987. Sessions implemented affirmative action policies in the white-dominated bureau, which placed him at odds with some veteran FBI officials. Clinton eventually fired him in 1993, saying Sessions could “no longer effectively lead the bureau.”

AP EXPLAINS-LYNCHING

AP Explains: Vile US history of lynching of people of color

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — The United States Congress is once again at an impasse over a widely backed bill to designate lynching as a federal hate crime. Like previous attempts to pass anti-lynching legislation, the proposal is being blocked by a white southern representative, Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky. Lynching is defined by Merriam-Webster as “to put to death (as by hanging) by mob action without legal approval or permission.” Throughout American history, lynching has been used as a tool of terror against people of color to maintain racist social orders and prevent people of color from voting, asserting human rights or seeking employment.

CACTUS SMUGGLING RING

Texas man pleaded guilty in cacti smuggling case

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A man pleaded guilty in connection with a West Texas ring that smuggled rare living rock cacti, a plant that wildlife officials say are a protected species. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas says Harry George Bock II, of El Paso, pleaded guilty Tuesday before a U.S. magistrate judge in Pecos to one count of mislabeling exports in a scheme to ship cacti overseas. El Paso Times reports that the government seized Bock’s shipment of 41 cacti at an international mail facility in Chicago in 2018. The U.S. wildlife says that Bock faces three years of probation, $7,200 in restitution as part of a plea agreement.

TEXAS BOOGALOO INDICTMENT

Man with links to ‘boogaloo’ movement indicted in Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — A 36-year-old man with apparent ties to a loose movement of right-wing extremists has been indicted in Texas on charges including attempted capital murder of a peace officer. Aaron Swenson was arrested in April in Texarkana, Texas, and accused of threatening to ambush and kill a police officer in a Facebook Live video. Police say he was wearing a ballistic vest when officers took him into custody. They found two loaded pistols and a shotgun in his car. According to police and the Tech Transparency Project, a Facebook profile belonging to Swenson includes references to the “boogaloo” movement, a network of gun enthusiasts who support overthrowing the U.S. government.

TOPPLED STATUES-COLUMBUS-TEXAS

Houston's oft-vandalized Columbus statue has hand lopped off

HOUSTON (AP) — The left hand has been lopped off a 7-foot statue of Christopher Columbus that's been a repeated target of vandals in a Houston park. The vandalism was discovered Thursday night in Houston's Bell Park. Besides the severed hand, a noose was left around the statue in what was the second attack on it in as many nights. Red paint was found splashed on the statue Wednesday night. A cardboard sign was left behind saying, “Rip the hand from your oppressor.” Columbus is regarded recently as the origin of European enslavement of the indigenous peoples of the Americas.

AMERICA PROTESTS-DALLAS-LESS-LETHAL WEAPONRY

Dallas agrees to temporary ban on less-lethal police weapons

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas officials have agreed to a 90-day ban on the use against demonstrators of such weapons as tear gas and other less-lethal police crowd-control weapons. U.S. District Judge Sam Lindsay approved late Thursday a consent decree in which Dallas police agree not to use against peaceful demonstrators smoke bombs, flashbangs, pepperballs, Mace or other chemical agents. They also agree to not fire such impact projectiles as rubber bullets, bean bags or sponges. Tasia Williams and Vincent Doyle sued the city and police after police rubber bullets injured them during two separate Black Lives Matter marches in Dallas.