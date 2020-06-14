Advertisement

Week Starts a Bit Muggy...Small Shot at Rain

By Shel Winkley
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
As they say, all good things must come to an end. In this case, it is the lower humidity we've been enjoying through a stretch of June days. With a south wind back in place, you will likely feel the humidity a bit more by Monday afternoon. Heat index is expected to run in the mid-90s, about 3° - 5° above the actual air temperature. With that moisture comes with the outside chance at a splash of rain. Don't want to get you overly excited, but a few hit-or-miss afternoon showers are not ruled out between 2pm and 6pm (20%).

Morning lows through the week are seasonable -- low 70s -- just not quite as comfortable as the 60s we have been enjoying. Afternoon highs trend to the mid-90s, while heat index top off in the upper 90s most days. That humidity is expected to get a bit thicker by the weekend, but it could also come hand-in-hand with a slightly better shot at afternoon rain. Same flow that ushers in more Gulf moisture will also allow a bit of Saharan dust to reach our skies -- meaning it may look a bit hazy as we head into the Father’s Day Weekend.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 70. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy with an isolated rain chance. High: 93. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 70. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with an isolated rain chance. High: 93. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

