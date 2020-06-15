18 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 18 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Brazos County on Monday, according to health officials.

There are 500 active cases in the county. 296 people have recovered from the virus.

Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

20 people are still hospitalized. Two people were discharged over the last 24 hours.

No new deaths were reported. So far, 25 people have died in Brazos County.

10,580 tests have been performed and reported to the Brazos County Health District.

The Brazos County Health District’s next press conference is Monday, June 15 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX will carry that press conference live on-air and online.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

Brazos County zip code Confirmed Cases 77801 97 77802 65 77803 275 77806 1 77807 78 77808 39 77841 1 77845 167 77862 No cases reported at this time. 77868 2 77881 No cases reported at this time. Unknown 1

Click here to see other demographic information released by BCHD.

