18 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County

Brazos Valley COVID-19 Cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Cases(KBTX/MGN)
By Michael Oder
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 18 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Brazos County on Monday, according to health officials.

There are 500 active cases in the county. 296 people have recovered from the virus.

Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

20 people are still hospitalized. Two people were discharged over the last 24 hours.

No new deaths were reported. So far, 25 people have died in Brazos County.

10,580 tests have been performed and reported to the Brazos County Health District.

The Brazos County Health District’s next press conference is Monday, June 15 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX will carry that press conference live on-air and online.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

Brazos County zip codeConfirmed Cases
7780197
7780265
77803275
778061
7780778
7780839
778411
77845167
77862No cases reported at this time.
778682
77881 No cases reported at this time.
Unknown 1

Click here to see other demographic information released by BCHD.

