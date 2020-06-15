Advertisement

A&M economist: Aggie responsibility will be key for continued reopening of economy

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At 9.4%, Bryan-College Station has the third-lowest April 2020 unemployment rate of Texas’s metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs), and a Texas A&M University political economist says it is precisely because of the school he works for.

“One of the reasons is education employment,” said Raymond Robertson of the Bush School of Government and Public Service. “Education has been able to maintain throughout the last couple of months because the cycle wasn’t that disruptive. They didn’t keep people out of the classrooms to the same extent because people could still use technology to attend classes, which is what we did at Texas A&M. They weren’t affected as much as other industries by the stay-at-home order.”

BCS trails barely behind Amarillo and Abilene, with those three MSAs being the only in the state with unemployment rates lower than 10%, all according to a recent study from the Texas A&M Private Enterprise Research Center.

Robertson says he is optimistic that rates will continue to drop as re-openings continue, but he also warns that a resurgence of the virus could change that.

“That’s been the trade-off throughout this entire crisis,” Robertson said. “On the one hand, we would like to save lives and maintain hospitals below capacity, but at the same time, the economic cost has been really high. Lots of people have lost their jobs. And to the extent that those cases are increasing a bit, especially in the Brazos Valley area, there’s a real concern that we’re going to have to deal with that trade-off head-on. “

Public health officials have said that the human factor plays an important role in fending off that resurgence, and Robertson says he believes that Aggies are primed to take on that personal responsibility.

“One of the great strengths of the Texas A&M community and especially the students is that they’re highly disciplined, and discipline is critical to maintaining safety and health during this time of crisis,” said Robertson. “`The university has put in a lot of regulations, guidelines, about wearing masks and the size of groups that can get together and classes that can meet—all designed to maintain a limit on the spread of COVID-19, as long as students are able to follow these guidelines, we’re optimistic that we might be able to get back into class.”

