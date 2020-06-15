Advertisement

Building on the heat and humidity while trying to tap into a few rain chances

Feeling like summer
(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A few showers rolled through parts of the Brazos Valley Monday afternoon but left the majority of us quiet and dry. Looking ahead to the rest of the week, Tuesday and Wednesday try to bring a little bit more of that scattered rain activity into the area while building on the heat and a touch of humidity.

Afternoon highs are headed for the mid 90s by the back half of the week with a few clouds on hand. As the high pressure system that helped us sit quiet and comfortable over the weekend shifts off to the east, winds shift in from the south and allow the Gulf moisture to filter back in over the next couple of days.

Humidity levels will rise again, helping the feels-like temperatures reach up into the mid and upper 90s in the afternoons, and the overnight lows creep back up into the low 70s. As we roll through the week, a batch of thick, tropical moisture sets up in the southern portions of the Gulf of Mexico. This slug of moisture will start to track towards the north by the weekend and arrive in waves over the Gulf Coast. This moisture could help us tap into a few more showers and storms heading into Father’s Day weekend as well as into the beginning of next week, and will also give us the potential to see heat indices closer to 100°+.

Tropical Moisture
Tropical Moisture(KBTX)

With the average rainfall total for the month of June in Bryan/College Station sitting just under 4.5 inches, we could use any rain that is willing to come our way. Fun fact: as of Monday afternoon, we’ve only officially seen 0.04″ at Easterwood Airport since the first of the month. Stay tuned!

