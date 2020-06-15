City of Bryan gives construction tour of Travis Bryan Midtown Park

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

The new Travis Bryan Midtown Park is taking shape two months after work started at the old Municipal Golf Course site.

Most of the work happening there now is related to infrastructure.

If you've driven by you've probably noticed some lane closures on Villa Maria Road and lots of nearby construction equipment.

The city's engineer said for the most part work is on schedule. It's also about $1 million under budget for the entire project at the present time.

They have seen some delays with installing a new traffic signal that's coming to the intersection of Villa Maria with the new Midtown Park Boulevard. That signal is now expected to be installed later this summer.

Concrete for that new street as well as some of the new multi-use paths are being poured .

Midtown Park Boulevard will create a new entrance to the park and also connect into where Big Shots Golf will eventually build.The first phase of construction will cost more than $70 million and includes recreational opportunities for local residents and visitors. The park will include a new indoor gym, recreational opportunities on the lake and new ball fields.

City staff said Monday it will be a while before the public can return to this recreational area.

"Big Shots has delayed a little bit on their start date and so we don't know if that will be late this summer or the fall but we're waiting to hear when they want to start and so it's hard to predict exactly when we're going to have it open for folks to be able to come back out to the park at this point," said Paul Kaspar, Bryan City Engineer.

Residents visiting Williamson Park next door were excited to hear about the progress.

"Oh it's nice because especially this time of the summer we all need some activities to be doing," said Travis Rivas, a local resident. He and his cousin Santiago Jimenez were spending the morning skateboarding.

“I think it’ll be amazing you know. I live in Bryan and I always want more things to do you know. I think a lot of people do a lot of young people here would like to get just, get out more,” said Santiago Jimenez, a Bryan resident.

Work to excavate the lake will start later this summer. The city is still working on safety plans to remove arsenic from industrial pollution decades ago. The lake will be expanded as part of the improvement projects.

