Hanging onto a Slim Hope for Rain

Very select few of us managed to grab a small, quick shower Monday afternoon. That chance for a splash fizzles with the loss of our daytime heat by 7 to 8pm. Quiet night as we settle back down around the 70° mark Tuesday morning. Like today, cannot say no to a spot of rain here or there Tuesday or Wednesday afternoon -- just the chance is a 20% shot or less. Afternoon heat holds in the seasonable low 90s for the next few afternoons, with heat index values peaking in the mid-to-upper 90s. Bright, sunny morning skies are muddled up by puffy cumulus clouds each afternoon.

Deeper tropical moisture is expected to pivot our way this weekend. It is expected to come in waves, which means the chance for rain and a few downpours oscillates with it. When that moisture is in place, it could help pop up localized downpours and a few rumbles of thunder Saturday, Monday, and Tuesday specifically. As it stands currently, there is a low, 20% chance at rain for Father’s Day Sunday. Hazy skies are expected as a bit of Saharan dust reaches our atmosphere before the weekend ends. That is the prelude to what looks like a bigger plume headed our way for the back half of next week.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 70. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with an isolated rain chance. High: 92. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 71. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with an isolated rain chance. High: 93. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

