Humidity Creeps Back in, Small Shot at Rain Today

By Max Crawford
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
You may notice a touch more muggy air stepping outside this morning - gulf moisture is working its way back into the area! That'll add a degree or three to our "feels like" temps by the afternoon, making us feel like the mid to upper 90s through this week. With the added humidity comes a small shot at some afternoon hit/miss (mostly miss) showers both today and tomorrow.

We’ll wake up in the low 70s for most of the week, but deeper moisture is waiting for us by Father’s Day weekend. That’ll bump our heat index up into the triple digits and give us a chance for a good soaking each afternoon - nothing promised just yet, but dad may get some free water for the lawn while still getting plenty of outdoor grilling time. Stay tuned!

Monday: Partly cloudy with an isolated rain chance. High: 93. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 70. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with an isolated rain chance. High: 93. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 71. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

