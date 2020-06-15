Advertisement

MLB Commissioner says 2020 season may not happen

Rob Manfred Major League Baseball Commissioner AP Images
Rob Manfred Major League Baseball Commissioner AP Images(AP Images)
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK CTY, N.Y. (AP) - Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says there might be no major league games this year after a breakdown in talks between teams and the players’ union on how to split up money in a season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.The league also revealed several players have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two days after union head Tony Clark declared additional negotiations futile, Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem sent a seven-page letter to players’ association chief negotiator Bruce Meyer asking the union whether it will waive the threat of legal action and tell MLB to announce a spring training report date and a regular-season schedule.

These were just the latest escalating volleys in a sport viewing disagreements over starting the season as a preliminary battle ahead of bargaining to replace the labor contract that expires on Dec. 1, 2021.

“It’s just a disaster for our game, absolutely no question about it,” Manfred said during an appearance on ESPN

Latest News

Sports

Las Vegas to host 2021 Pro Bowl

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Pro Bowl is headed to Las Vegas.

Sports

NASCAR appoints Brandon Thompson to Vice President, Diversity and Inclusion

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Official NASCAR Release
NASCAR today announced the appointment of industry veteran Brandon Thompson to the newly created position of Vice President, Diversity and Inclusion. In this role, Thompson will lead the sanctioning body’s strategy for diversity and inclusion, as well as programs and initiatives designed to champion and enhance diversity across the NASCAR industry.

Sports

College Football Hall of Fame to reopen in July

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta plans to reopen July 1 with a new exhibit featuring historically black colleges and universities.

Sports

WNBA plans 22-game season

Updated: 17 hours ago
The WNBA has announced plans to play an abbreviated 22-game season in Florida beginning in late July.

Latest News

Sports

WNBA plans 22-game season

Updated: 20 hours ago
The WNBA has announced plans to play an abbreviated 22-game season in Florida beginning in late July.

Sports

SEC names Kramer Athletes of the Year Award nominees

Updated: 21 hours ago
The Southeastern Conference has announced each of its 14 member institutions' 2019-20 Roy F. Kramer

Sports

Caldwell ISD excited about new turf installation at Hornet Stadium

Updated: 21 hours ago

Sports

Local High Schools begin workouts again

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
College Station and Bryan High Schools' football teams began practicing Monday for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

USTA hopeful U.S. Open can be held in August without fans

Updated: 22 hours ago
The U.S. Tennis Association intends to hold the U.S. Open in New York starting in August without spectators if it gets governmental support. A formal announcement could come this week

Sports

SEC names Kramer Athletes of the Year Award nominees

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT
The Southeastern Conference has announced each of its 14 member institutions' 2019-20 Roy F. Kramer Athletes of the Year Award nominees. Ally Watt and Shaine Casas are the nominees from Texas A&M.