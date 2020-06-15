Maui Jim Maui Invitational joins ALL IN Challenge with Dream Tournament Package

Maui, Hawaii (June 15, 2020) – The Maui Jim Maui Invitational announced today its inclusion in the Fanatics ALL IN Challenge, offering two lucky fans the ultimate event experience for the 2021 tournament.

The full package includes:

1. Roundtrip airfare for winner and one (1) guest from closest major airport to Maui

2. Eight (8) day, seven (7) night accommodations at Tournament Host Hotel

a. November 19 - 26, 2021

3. On-island airport and game transportation

4. Two (2) tickets to all 12 Tournament Games

5. Two (2) tickets to Maui Jim Maui Invitational Players’ Party

6. Two (2) tickets to An Evening with the Coaches Banquet

7. Two (2) passes to Stadium Club Gameday Hospitality

8. Opportunity to present the Official Gameball before a Tournament game

9. Maui Jim Maui Invitational apparel bag

10. Personalized sunglasses fitting for winner and guest at Maui Jim Sunglasses Home Office

11. Standup Paddle Boarding Experience (one-hour) for winner and guest with Maui Jim ambassadors

12. Game day experience with Titus & Tate

a. Courtside seating

b. Three-point contest on the Lahaina Civic Center floor

c. Dinner after the game

13. Two (2) tickets to Gemini Sailing Premier Sunset Sail

Fans can begin bidding now for their chance to win the 2021 Maui Jim Maui Invitational experience here. Bids begin at just $10.

The ALL IN Challenge features the world’s preeminent sports, music and entertainment figures donating once-in-a-lifetime experiences that are available for fans around the world to win via online auction. The Challenge serves to eliminate food insecurity during this challenging time by donating all proceeds to Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America’s Food Fund, World Central Kitchen, and Feeding America. To date, the ALL IN Challenge has raised more than $52 million.

The 2021 Tournament features Butler, Chaminade, Houston, Notre Dame, Oregon, St. Mary’s, Texas A&M, and Wisconsin, and is scheduled for Nov. 22 – 24.

About the Maui Jim Maui Invitational

In December 1982, then No. 1 ranked Virginia, led by National College Player of the Year Ralph Sampson, played little-known NAIA Chaminade University in Honolulu while on the way back from a trip to Tokyo. The Silverswords stunned Virginia 77-72 in one of the greatest upsets in college basketball history. Two years later, in 1984, Chaminade University hosted the first Maui Jim Maui Invitational and it has proven to be the premier early-season college basketball tournament for 37 years running. Each year, the Maui Jim Maui Invitational attracts the top programs, best-known coaches and most outstanding players to compete in an exciting atmosphere at the Lahaina Civic Center near the beautiful beaches of Maui

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.