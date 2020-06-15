Advertisement

SEC names Kramer Athletes of the Year Award nominees

Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (June 15, 2020) - The Southeastern Conference has announced each of its 14 member institutions' 2019-20 Roy F. Kramer Athletes of the Year Award nominees.

Each institution nominates one male and one female student-athlete for the award.

The SEC Athletes of the Year Awards were first presented in 1976 for men and 1984 for women. The award was renamed the Roy F. Kramer Athletes of the Year in 2004 to honor the former Commissioner who served the conference from 1990-2002.

2019-20 Female Roy F. Kramer Athlete of the Year Award Nominees:

Bailey Hemphill, Softball, Alabama

Katie Izzo, Cross Country, Arkansas

Alison Maillard, Swimming & Diving, Auburn

Trinity Thomas, Gymnastics, Florida

Sabrina Vega, Gymnastics, Georgia

Leah Edmond, Volleyball, Kentucky

Tonea Marshall, Track & Field, LSU

Julia Johnson, Golf, Ole Miss

Rickea Jackson, Basketball, Mississippi State

Kylie Deberg, Volleyball, Missouri

Tyasha Harris, Basketball, South Carolina

Erika Brown, Swimming & Diving, Tennessee

Ally Watt, Soccer, Texas A&M

Maria Bulanova, Bowling, Vanderbilt

2019-20 Male Roy F. Kramer Athlete of the Year Award Nominees:

Zane Waddell, Swimming & Diving, Alabama

Mason Jones, Basketball, Arkansas

Derrick Brown, Football, Auburn

Kieran Smith, Swimming & Diving, Florida

Rodrigo Blankenship, Football, Georgia

Immanuel Quickley, Basketball, Kentucky

Joe Burrow, Football, LSU

Waleed Suliman, Cross Country, Ole Miss

Reggie Perry, Basketball, Mississippi State

Danny Kovac, Swimming & Diving, Missouri

Itay Goldfaden, Swimming & Diving, South Carolina

Carey McLeod, Track & Field, Tennessee

Shaine Casas, Swimming & Diving, Texas A&M

John Augenstein, Golf, Vanderbilt

The Male and Female Athletes of the Year will be announced on Wednesday, June 17.Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

