Texas A&M System Regents create $100 million scholarship fund in efforts to “make the A&M System look like Texas”

College Station, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M System Regents created a $100 million scholarship fund in their Monday meeting. The goal of the scholarship is to help make the “A&M System’s 11 universities better reflect the state’s demographics,” according to the media release.

In the wake of economic uncertainty due, in part, to COVID-19, this scholarship will address diversity issues as well as concerns from first-generation and/or low-income families affected by current unemployment rates and depleted emergency savings.

“Historic challenges call for historic action,” said Chairman Elaine Mendoza in the emailed release. “Given the economic impact families are enduring across the state, it is imperative we act now before the Fall semester begins. Our board’s strategic plan articulates clearly our commitment to ensuring our institutions serve a diverse student body. By doing this now, our administration has another tool to support Texans and enable them to pursue their education.”

This scholarship program stays true to the Board of Regents’ Strategic Plan, which promises the A&M System will “remain accessible and affordable for all students, regardless of socioeconomic background.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the state’s demographics last year broke down: 41.5% white, 39.6% Hispanic or Latino, and 12.8 percent black or African American.

The 11 universities in the A&M system say, system-wide, they are within a few percentage points of reflecting the state’s demographic, Texas A&M statistics can be viewed here. With the onset of financial challenges from COVID-19, Chancellor Sharp says that now is the time launch the fund.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.