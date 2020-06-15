Treat of the Day: Tylie McDonald state champion

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan’s very own Tylie McDonald, a freshman at Franklin High and Texas High School Rodeo Association rookie, recently won her second state championship title.

She is the 2019 Texas junior High State Champion goat tyer and now she’s the 2020 Texas High School rodeo association state champion goat tyer.

She will be headed to national finals in Guthrie, OK later next month.

Tylie also traveled to Las Vegas Nevada in December and won the 19-and-under Las Vegas World’s Tuffest Goat Tying Championship and the $10,000 prize!

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.