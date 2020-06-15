Two shot at Hearne apartment complex

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Two people have been shot at an apartment complex in Hearne, according to police.

Authorities are working a crime scene at an apartment complex on Riley Street. They say there is no danger to the public at this time.

No one has been arrested, but officers said they are talking to considered suspects.

Investigators said the shooting happened outside one of the buildings.

Both victims are male and have been taken to CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Hospital in Bryan by medical helicopter.

