Advertisement

US revokes emergency use of malaria drugs for fighting coronavirus

The decades-old drugs, also prescribed for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, can cause heart rhythm problems, severely low blood pressure and muscle or nerve damage.
The decades-old drugs, also prescribed for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, can cause heart rhythm problems, severely low blood pressure and muscle or nerve damage.(CNN)
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. regulators on Monday revoked emergency authorization for malaria drugs promoted by President Donald Trump for treating COVID-19 amid growing evidence they don’t work and could cause deadly side effects.

The Food and Drug Administration said the drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are unlikely to be effective in treating the coronavirus. Citing reports of heart complications, the FDA said the drugs' unproven benefits "do not outweigh the known and potential risks."

The decades-old drugs, also prescribed for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, can cause heart rhythm problems, severely low blood pressure, and muscle or nerve damage.

The move means that shipments of the drugs obtained by the federal government will no longer be distributed to state and local health authorities for use against the coronavirus. The drugs are still available for alternate uses, so U.S. doctors could still prescribe them for COVID-19 — a practice known as off-label prescribing.

Dr. Steven Nissen, a Cleveland Clinic researcher who has been a frequent FDA adviser, agreed with the decision and said he would not have granted emergency access in the first place.

"There has never been any high-quality evidence suggesting that hyrdoxychloroquine is effective" for treating or preventing coronavirus infection, he said, but there is evidence of serious side effects.

On Thursday, a National Institutes of Health panel of experts revised its recommendations to specifically recommend against the drug's use except in formal studies, and "that, I'm sure, had influence on the FDA," Nissen said.

The actions by FDA and NIH send a clear signal to health professionals against prescribing the drugs for coronavirus.

Trump aggressively pushed the drug beginning in the first weeks of the outbreak and stunned medical professionals when he revealed he took the drug preemptively against infection.

Tens of thousands of people tried the drug after Trump touted it in briefings and interviews, saying, "What have you got to lose?" The nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned, "I like to prove things first." Weak studies further polarized views of hydroxychloroquine.

No large, rigorous studies have found the drugs safe or effective for preventing or treating COVID-19. And a string of recent studies made clear they could do more harm than good.

The FDA granted emergency use of the drugs for coronavirus patients in late March at the same time the U.S. government accepted 30 million doses of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine that had been donated by two foreign drug manufacturers. Millions of those doses were shipped to U.S. hospitals to treat patients who weren’t enrolled in clinical trials.

But the FDA previously warned doctors that it had seen reports of dangerous side effects and heart problems reported to poison control centers and other health systems.

The agency said Monday it revoked the authorization in consultation with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, which had requested the emergency use.

___

AP Chief Medical Writer Marilynn Marchione contributed to this report from Milwaukee.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Movies

Academy delays 2021 Oscars ceremony because of coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
For the fourth time in its history, the Oscars are being postponed.

National

CDC director urges Americans to get flu vaccine during coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Experts continue warning about the devastating effects of a second wave of coronavirus cases, but a top U.S. health official says it will be even worse if Americans don’t get a flu shot.

News

First lady announces youth art project on women’s suffrage

Updated: 3 hours ago
The project, “Building the Movement: America's Youth Celebrate 100 Years of Women's Suffrage," will showcase artwork by students in grades three to 12 from all U.S. states and territories.

News

Ezekiel Elliott, other NFL players test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys player, Ezekiel Elliott, tests positive for coronavirus.

Latest News

Education

Texas A&M System Regents create $100 million scholarship fund in efforts to “make the A&M System look like Texas”

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The scholarship was made with the goal to make the A&M System's universities better reflect the state’s demographics.

News

18 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Michael Oder
18 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County

News

24 Hour Fitness files for bankruptcy, closes 100 gyms

Updated: 4 hours ago
About 300 of the 24 Hour Fitness clubs will remain as the company comes of out of bankruptcy.

News

Two shot at Hearne apartment complex

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Michael Oder
Two people have been shot at an apartment complex in Hearne, according to police.

News

Salvation Army leadership reflects on four years, says goodbye to BCS

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Capts. Paul and Analese Ryerson have been the commanding officers of the local Salvation Army, bringing in record fundraising years and new programs.

National

Senate GOP to restrict police choke holds in emerging bill

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Driven by a rare urgency, Senate Republicans are poised to unveil an extensive package of policing changes that includes new restrictions on police choke holds and other practices as President Donald Trump signals his support following the mass demonstrations over the deaths of George Floyd and other black Americans.