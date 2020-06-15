USTA hopeful U.S. Open can be held in August without fans

New York City, N.Y. (AP) -

The U.S. Tennis Association intends to hold the U.S. Open in New York starting in August without spectators if it gets governmental support. A formal announcement could come this week. The operational plan to hold the event amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic includes no spectators, limited player entourages, centralized housing, increased cleaning at the tournament grounds in Flushing Meadows and testing for COVID-19.