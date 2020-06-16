55 construction workers on Texas A&M campus test positive for COVID-19

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A construction company working on the Texas A&M campus has become the latest place where a cluster of COVID-19 cases have been reported, KBTX confirmed Tuesday morning.

Alabama-based Hoar Construction confirms 55 of its 153 workers on-site, including some subcontractors, tested positive for the virus. The first employee confirmed to have COVID-19 was reported on June 1. A second and third employee tested positive in the days immediately following the first case.

Randall Curtis, COO of Hoar Construction, says the company temporarily suspended work and ordered all of its employees to be tested. Curtis says only six had symptoms of the virus. One of the six was taken to a hospital but released less than 24 hours after being admitted.

Hoar Construction is the general contractor for renovations at Dunn Hall. Curtis says workers have not been around any students or staff on campus and were confined to that one area. He goes on to say the worksite had been following all CDC and OSHA guidelines to try and keep workers safe, even before the outbreak. Work has since resumed and workers are required to do screenings before entering on the site.

A spokeswoman for the Brazos County Health District tells KBTX the agency is aware of the situation. A spokesman for Texas A&M University on Monday declined to say how many A&M employees and students at the College Station campus have been affected by the virus. Companies and businesses in Texas are not required to publicly disclose information about employees affected by the virus, and the health district says it can’t confirm the information without permission from the company due to privacy concerns.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.