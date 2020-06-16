Advertisement

BCS Chamber: New unemployment claims down for fifth week

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - New unemployment claims in Brazos County for the week ending May 30 (the latest data available) were 527.

“That’s down at least for the fifth straight week,” said Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce President Glen Brewer. It brings total unemployment claims in the county to 10,541.

The top industries filing in the latest data were full-service restaurants, limited-service restaurants, and—making the top-three list for the first time during the pandemic—support activities for oil and gas.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Brewer stresses the Operation Restart BCS team who created “Recovery Ready” designations for local businesses. The guidelines to be deemed “Recovery Ready” are stricter than state standards.

“As the number of cases rise, we know that we’re trying to spread out the pain of the hospitalizations—that doesn’t mean the cases are going to go down, but they’re going to be spread out longer,” Brewer said. “So the more we can get people involved to follow these safety practices and guidelines, I think the better off that we’re going to be.”

For the full conversation with Brewer on First News at Four, see the video player.

