Brazos County Confirms 59 new COVID-19 Cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has reported an 59 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 378 active cases.

That’s the second largest single-day increase since the pandemic began.

The two largest single day jumps in daily COVID-19 cases have now both been in the month of May.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 25 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

23 Brazos County residents are currently hospitalized. There have been no discharges from the hospital in the last 24 hours.

378 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

According to Brazos County health officials, 181 people have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 880. There have been 10,642 tests performed.

The Brazos County Health District’s next press conference is scheduled for Monday, June 22 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX plans to carry that conference live on television, its website, and Facebook page.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801 - 100

77802 - 67

77803 - 297

77805- 1

77806- 1

77807 - 81

77808 - 40

77840 - 104

77841- 1

77845 - 183

77862 - No cases reported at this time.

77868- 2

77881- No cases reported at this time.

Unknown- 3

Austin County has reported 15 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 41 total cases.

Burleson County currently has 29 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 41 total cases, and 12 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 28 active cases. There are 66 total county cases and 29 total Navasota cases. There have been 20 recoveries. The TDCJ has reported 46 active cases with 208 total cases. There have been 162 recoveries and one death.

Houston County has confirmed 159 total cases of COVID-19. They have reported that 105 of these cases have come from inmates at Eastham Prison, currently 93 of the inmates have recovered. 54 cases are from the Houston County community.

Lee County has reported 19 active cases. The county has a total of 36 cases, with 10 recoveries and 2 deaths.

Leon County currently has 6 active cases. The county has 11 total cases, with 4 recoveries.

Madison County has reported 2 active cases. The county has a total of 20 cases with 7 recoveries.

Milam County currently has 9 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 44 total cases and 35 recovered cases. There is currently one patient hospitalized, and one COVID-19 related death.

Montgomery County has 538 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 1,359 total cases and 788 recovered cases. There are currently 7 hospitalizations and there have been 33 COVID-10 related deaths.

Robertson County has 11 active COVID-19 cases, with 18 total cases. Currently, 7 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 7

77856 - 1

77837 - 2

77867 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 7 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 20 cases with 13 recoveries.

Trinity County currently has 9 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 22 total cases with 13 recoveries.

Walker County has 1,893 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 113 cases are active in the community and 135 are recovered community cases. 1,645 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 38 active cases of COVID-19. There are 81 total cases and 43 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 45 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 222 total cases with 149 recoveries and 28 deaths.