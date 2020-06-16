Advertisement

Brazos County health officials concerned about next two weeks

Cases continue to rise and officials say it’s becoming a logistical challenge for hospitals.
Dr. Seth Sullivan on Monday expressed concern about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Brazos County.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County health officials on Monday expressed growing concern with the number of COVID-19 cases in the area.

Dr. Seth Sullivan said "many more are coming" and said the new two weeks could present a challenge to area hospitals and the health department.

In the past week, 155 new cases of the virus were reported in Brazos County. Dr. Sullivan said 80% of those cases are due to community spread. He specifically said the spike in numbers is not a result of increased testing.

“There must be a balance between business openings and personal responsibility,” said Dr. Sullivan, who said the recent spike in cases began around the Memorial Day weekend. He stressed the importance of social distracting, washing hands, and wearing a face mask in public places.

There was also a clarification of the number of people who are hospitalized in Brazos County hospitals with the virus. In its daily report, the health department said the number was 20. Dr. Sullivan said that it reflects the number of Brazos County residents who are in hospitals. He said the actual number is 37 if you count patients who are coming here from other nearby counties.

"This has been a logistical challenge for our hospitals," said Dr. Sullivan, who said right now we're "doing okay" regarding current hospital capacity, but with increasing numbers, it's a concern.

Right now the total hospital capacity in Brazos County sits between 50-60%. Governor Greg Abbott has stated that the number needs to remain below 85%. Right now, nearly a quarter of all ICU beds with ventilators in Brazos County are being used.

To date, 25 people have died in Brazos County with the virus. Dr. Sullivan said only 64% of them were living in a long-term care facility.

The area code 77803 in Bryan continues to lead in the number of cases per zip code. There are 500 active cases in the county. 296 people have recovered from the virus.

10,580 tests have been performed and reported to the Brazos County Health District.

