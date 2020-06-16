Advertisement

Brazos County residents, Sheriff’s Office warn about new scams

By Clay Falls
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a new scam. Someone is claiming to be their Chief Deputy and calling people saying a warrant is out for their arrest. They want the person they call to send money via gift card or other electronic means.

“Unfortunately we do have some scammers out there that are mimicking our operations and saying that people need to respond quickly and over the phone telling them to send money orders or cards. That’s not the way we do business and it’s certainly something that I’m very worried about,”said Sheriff Chris Kirk of Brazos County.

One Brazos County resident was scammed out nearly $1,000 from it.

“I have a very low opinion of crooks in general but particularly people that take advantage of the circumstances,” said Chief Deputy Jim Stewart of Brazos County.

He said people should hang up and call their office if someone calls demanding money. He said the coronavirus has created new opportunities for crooks.

“People are in dire straits. They’re facing something that they may have never faced in their lifetime, this pandemic and their world is out of order,” said Stewart.

For many of us, money is tight right now and area residents are looking for work. Robbie Moore is one of them. She recently lost her job due to COVID-19. She signed up for a job that would pay her for putting advertising decals on her vehicle.

“I was just scrolling on you know Indeed and different websites and Craigslist trying to get different jobs and I saw self employment job," said Moore of Brazos County.

After she signed up online, two checks came worth thousands of dollars. The scammers wanted her to cash them and send back a portion.

”I did all the steps that they asked me and I went and I tried to cash the check and I got threatened with the cops because it is a fake check," said Moore.

Fortunately, Moore ended the scam before losing any money.

“There’s a lot of innocent people out there that’s going to get taken advantage of and I just want everybody to not fall for it. If it doesn’t feel right, don’t do it,” she said.

Moore did report the scam to Bryan Police.

“You know the adage of, ‘If it sounds too good to be true, it’s not.’ That holds true I mean if you didn’t solicit somebody to call you and offer you a job or some product then you just need to hang up," said Kirk.

Investigators said these scams are difficult to prosecute. Often it’s a challenge to figure out if the scammers are in the United States or in another country.

