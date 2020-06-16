Advertisement

Brazos County tax collector reminds residents of upcoming deadline

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County tax assessor/collector, Kristeen Roe, wants to remind residents of the upcoming property tax deadline.

If you’re a homeowner in Brazos County and you split your property tax into two biannual payments, you’ll need to submit your payment to the Brazos County tax office by June 30.

And Roe says it’s a better idea to do it sooner than later explaining that her office has only received half of the submissions they’re expecting by the June 30 deadline.

She also explains wait times may be longer because of social distancing guidelines. She encourages everyone to utilize other options like paying by mail or online.

But above all, Roe emphasized options for those struggling to make ends meet saying, “we can always make payments plans, we encourage anyone to call the office and talk to someone about their options prior to the deadline and please don’t wait until the last day to call.”

She tells us her office can be flexible in most ways, but if you fail to pay your property taxes by June 30, you will be subject to a penalty that cannot be waived.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NerdWallet survey: How the pandemic alters Americans’ financial habits

Updated: 23 minutes ago
The coronavirus pandemic has thrown millions of Americans into chaos, negatively affecting financial well-being alongside physical and mental health.

National

Store closing sales underway at many JCPenney locations

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Struggling retailer JCPenney is starting the shutdown process for many of its locations.

International

China, India disavow clash but pledge to end border standoff

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Twenty Indian troops were reportedly killed in the clashes Monday night in the Ladakh region’s Galwan Valley, while it was not clear whether China suffered any casualties.

National

Facebook lets users turn off political ads, won’t block misinformation

Updated: 1 hour ago
Facebook is launching a widespread effort to boost U.S. voter turnout and provide authoritative information about voting — just as it doubles down on its policy allowing politicians like President Donald Trump to post false information on the same subject.

News

Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher optimistic about upcoming football season amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erika Fernandez
Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher remains optimistic he will see fans wearing face masks at Kyle Field when the Aggies take the field in September.

Latest News

National

Aunt Jemima brand retired due to racial stereotype; Uncle Ben’s will ‘evolve'

Updated: 1 hours ago
PepsiCo, the parent company of Quaker Oats, said the Aunt Jemima brand name and imagery is coming to an end, it announced Wednesday.

News

Applause - June 17, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Happy Birthday and Anniversary from BVTM!

News

Applause - June 17, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

National

Wife of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr passes away suddenly at age 39

Updated: 7 hours ago
U.S. Rep. Andy Barr’s office said in a statement his wife, Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr, passed away in Lexington. The congressman may release a more detailed statement at a later date.

News

Northgate store shuts down after nearly 40 years in business

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Sarge's closes after nearly 40 years

News

College Station ISD adds more instructional days in case of COVID-19 shutdown

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
CSISD changes school calendar