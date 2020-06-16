Brazos County tax collector reminds residents of upcoming deadline

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County tax assessor/collector, Kristeen Roe, wants to remind residents of the upcoming property tax deadline.

If you’re a homeowner in Brazos County and you split your property tax into two biannual payments, you’ll need to submit your payment to the Brazos County tax office by June 30.

And Roe says it’s a better idea to do it sooner than later explaining that her office has only received half of the submissions they’re expecting by the June 30 deadline.

She also explains wait times may be longer because of social distancing guidelines. She encourages everyone to utilize other options like paying by mail or online.

But above all, Roe emphasized options for those struggling to make ends meet saying, “we can always make payments plans, we encourage anyone to call the office and talk to someone about their options prior to the deadline and please don’t wait until the last day to call.”

She tells us her office can be flexible in most ways, but if you fail to pay your property taxes by June 30, you will be subject to a penalty that cannot be waived.

