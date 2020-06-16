Advertisement

Brian Nelson Named Texas Collegiate League Commissioner

Gerald Haddock will continue to provide Leadership as the Commissioner-Emeritus
By TCL Media
Published: Jun. 16, 2020
Bryan/College Station, TX - June 16, 2020 - The Texas Collegiate League announced today that Brazos Valley Bombers Head Coach, Brian Nelson, will begin his new duties as the League Commissioner effective immediately. James Dillard, the Associate Head Coach of the Bombers will step into the role as Head Coach of Brazos Valley for the upcoming 2020 season.

Gerald Haddock will continue to serve as the Commissioner-Emeritus and provide guide, support and leadership to the league staff and team owners. For more information about Gerald Haddock and the Haddock Foundation, visit www.haddockinvestments.com/geraldhaddockphilanthropies/thehaddockfoundation.html

Nelson served as the Head Coach of the Brazos Valley Bombers for the last two seasons, and led the Bombers to a TCL title in 2019. “Being named the TCL Commissioner is a great honor. I really believe in this League and what it has to offer collegiate ballplayers and the communities that we are in. We want to be the premier summer collegiate league in the country- but we have a lot of work to do to get there. I’m very excited about the future of the TCL,” Nelson said.

The Bastrop, Texas native has made a name for himself in the Texas baseball community. Prior to becoming head coach of the Bombers in 2018, he served as an assistant coach with the team from 2012-13 when the Bombers claimed their first TCL championship along with a National Championship. After that, he then spent time as an assistant coach at Lamar University and then at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Most recently Coach Nelson helped successfully organize the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational as the first college baseball event since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are very excited to have Brian Nelson as the TCL Commissioner,” TCL President Uri Geva said. “He has been such a valuable asset to our league over the years, and I know he will make a fantastic commissioner.”

Nelson starts his tenure in the midst of a very exciting time in the TCL’s history, with five minor league affiliated organizations joining the league for the 2020 season in Amarillo, Frisco, Round Rock, San Antonio and Tulsa.

“The combination of Mr. Haddock & Nelson will ensure the TCL has the opportunity to become the elite summer collegiate league in the country” said Geva.

For more information on the 2020 TCL season, please go to www.texascollegiateleague.com. To follow all developments for the TCL and follow us on Twitter: @TCLBaseball

