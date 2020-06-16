Bryan man says his truck’s bumper was stolen from his driveway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since Saturday, Bryan Police have received eight reports of vehicle burglaries in the city. Doug Street says he was surprised to discover Monday morning that his front bumper had been stolen while his truck was still in his driveway.

“I walked out for work this morning and noticed that the front bumper was missing and that was kind of a shock,” said Street.

Street says this kind of crime is not common in his neighborhood but he will be taking extra precautions in the future.

"It’s a little bit concerning but, I mean, I’m definitely going to be putting a camera up tonight. You definitely got to protect the property and protect your family,” said Street.

Street’s neighbor believes her motion detector picked up the activity and thinks the bumper was stolen around 3:00 a.m.

