Chuck Konderla sworn is as new Brazos County Commissioner

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

Brazos County has a new Commissioner.

Chuck Konderla was sworn in Tuesday morning at the regular commissioners court meeting. Konderla is filling the spot of long time Precinct 2 Commissioner Sammy Catalena who passed away.

He has previous local government experience serving on the Bryan City Council. He said he is eager to serve and looking forward to learning about his constituents’ needs.

″Well you know there’s only one Sammy Catalena and I’m not him so I’ve got to study up, do my best, to do a good job for the county and the citizens that elected Sammy. They didn’t elect me, they elected Sammy, so I’ve got to do a good job like Sammy would have done and do my absolute best and learn every topic that I can," said Konderla.

He will serve until the November General Election. He said he’d be willing to serve a full term if his name makes it on the ballot. Local precinct chairs will decide who will be on the Republican and Democratic sides for that spot.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.