College Station police arrest suspected drug dealer after bust

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. (KBTX) - A College Station woman was arrested after a narcotics bust at the start of the month.

Police say they got a warrant for the home on Hickory Drive and searched it on June 2.

Authorities say they found Kaitlyn Geddie, 20, inside, along with LSD and marijuana in her room.

Geddie reportedly admitted to selling several types of drugs in addition to the ones that police found. She was arrested on June 15 and charged with manufacture and delivery.

