For June...Not too Bad Out There!

Running pretty typical for this time of the year in the Brazos Valley. Humidity came down a bit Tuesday and is expected to stay the same through the end of the week. Easier said, the mornings may feel a bit stuffy for some, but afternoon heat will only come with a heat index one or two degrees above what the thermometer reads. High pressure to the southwest and a large area of low pressure over the eastern side of the country will keep scattered rain and a few storms possible across Texas. The Brazos Valley falls in an unfortunate spot between the two, missing the bulk of that wet weather chance just west and east of our backyard. Cannot say no to a splash of rain Wednesday, just only saying yes at a 10% chance.

Waves of deeper tropical moisture will try to swing through the area Father’s Day Weekend. That brings the chance for rain to a 30% shot both Sunday and Monday. Still, most remain dry, but those that are lucky to score some rain have the opportunity for a decent downpour. Hazy skies are expected Sunday as well with a light concentration of Saharan dust reaching Southeast Texas. That haze is only expected to get thicker by mid-to-late next week as a larger plume moves through the Gulf of Mexico and into Texas and Lousiana. Milky skies and photo-worthy sunsets are expected as we close out the final, full week of June.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 71. Wind: SSE 0-5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with an isolated rain chance. High: 93. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 70. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 94. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

