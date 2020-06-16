Funeral services set for Grimes County Sheriff’s sergeant

NAVASOTA, Tex. (KBTX) - Funeral services have been set for a Grimes County Sherrif’s sergeant who passed away over the weekend.

Sgt. Jim Adkins died peacefully on Saturday at his home in Navasota.

Services will be held at the Union Grove Baptist Church in Richards on Thursday, June 18 starting with a visitation at 9:00 a.m. and funeral service following at 10:30 a.m.

