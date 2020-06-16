Funeral services set for Grimes County Sheriff’s sergeant
Sgt. Jim Adkins passed away peacefully at his home in Navasota on Saturday.
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NAVASOTA, Tex. (KBTX) - Funeral services have been set for a Grimes County Sherrif’s sergeant who passed away over the weekend.
Services will be held at the Union Grove Baptist Church in Richards on Thursday, June 18 starting with a visitation at 9:00 a.m. and funeral service following at 10:30 a.m.
