Halfway through June, Brazos Valley’s rain mimics Dust Bowl years

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

Rain has not been kind to the Brazos Valley in the month of June.

A month that, on average, is expected to bring the second-highest amount of rain in the calendar year has been extremely dry up to this point.

For Bryan-College Station, it has been 19 days since measurable rain has fallen at Easterwood Airport. (Measurable rainfall is defined as at least 0.10″ of rain in a single day) Remember the rounds of hail that moved through the Brazos Valley in late May? That was the last significant rain that fell around here.

As of June 15th, the official rainfall total here in town checks in at a measly 0.04″ for the month. That is 2.38″ BEHIND where the 30-year average suggests we should be by mid-month.

To put that into perspective, 2020 is currently tied as the third driest June on record in Bryan-College Station’s recorded history. The year is it tied with? 1934 -- smack dab in the middle of the Dust Bowl.

Bryan-College Station Rainfall Details, as of June 15th, 2020 (KBTX)

Good news: the Brazos Valley is currently drought-free and there are no active burn bans in effect at this time.

However, if the area does not get a drink of water soon, that could change and a “flash drought” could quickly emerge in through the month of July. According to NOAA, the area could use anywhere from 3″ to 6″ over the next four weeks to alleviate any sort of drought concern locally.

Over the coming days, the rain chance is bleak at best. Little-to-no accumulation is expected to be left behind in rain gauges that are graced with a splash of rain ahead of the weekend.

Cross your fingers, wash your car, then spin around three times fast.



Chance for rain is on the low side (again) Tuesday. If your neighbor gets rain & you don't, no need to be jealous. Not expected to be more of a splash / likely won't leave much (or any) behind in the gauge pic.twitter.com/cyzyrFSHO8 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) June 15, 2020

As deeper tropical moisture moves closer and into Texas, the Climate Prediction Center gives the Brazos Valley a 40% to 50% chance for above-average rainfall before the calendar flips to July. A word of caution with that outlook: any rain at this point would likely be highly isolated. Rainfall totals are expected to be widely uneven, leaving many wanting as we head into the traditional hot, dry summer months.

CPC Outlook | June 15th (KBTX)

