Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. CDT

HOUSTON (AP) — A four-month delay in executions in Texas due to the coronavirus pandemic is set to come to an end with the scheduled lethal injection of a death row inmate condemned for fatally stabbing an 85-year-old woman more than two decades ago. Ruben Gutierrez, 43, was scheduled to be executed for the 1998 killing of Escolastica Harrison at her home in Brownsville, located in Texas’ southern tip. Prosecutors said the killing was part of an attempt to steal more than $600,000 she had hidden in her home. Attorneys for the 43-year-old inmate have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop his execution.

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — U.S. Army investigators have increased the reward for information about a missing Fort Hood soldier who was last seen in April. The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command says the reward is now $25,000 for information that leads to the whereabouts of Private First Class Vanessa Guillen. The 20-year-old soldier was last seen in a parking lot at Fort Hood on April 22. Investigators say her car keys, barracks room key, ID card and wallet were later found in an armory room where she'd been working, but there's been no sign of her since.

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Officials say they've solved the 1991 murder case of a teenager who was raped and strangled with her bikini top on Valentine's Day in the Florida Keys. The victim was finally identified as 18-year-old Wanda Deann Kirkum of Hornell, New York. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says her killer was Robert Lynn Bradley, who was murdered a year later in Texas at the age of 31. Officials used DNA technology to identify both the victim and the suspect. The case became known as the “Valentine Jane Doe Homicide.” Kirkum was never reported missing. Both her parents are now dead.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas continued an upward trend in hospitalizations of coronavirus patients and set a new one-day high Monday for the seventh time in eight days. That trend has local officials in some of the state’s largest cities pleading with residents to be diligent about social distancing and other measures such as wearing masks. Texas health officials reported 2,326 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and 1,254 new cases. That's the most new cases reported for a Monday, which is typically the lowest day of the week for new virus cases.