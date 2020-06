Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CDT

TEXAS EXECUTION

Texas set to resume executions after delay due to pandemic

HOUSTON (AP) — A four-month delay in executions in Texas due to the coronavirus pandemic is set to come to an end with the scheduled lethal injection of a death row inmate condemned for fatally stabbing an 85-year-old woman more than two decades ago. Ruben Gutierrez, 43, was scheduled to be executed for the 1998 killing of Escolastica Harrison at her home in Brownsville, located in Texas’ southern tip. Prosecutors said the killing was part of an attempt to steal more than $600,000 she had hidden in her home. Attorneys for the 43-year-old inmate have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop his execution.

MISSING SOLDIER-TEXAS

Reward increased in case of missing Fort Hood soldier

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — U.S. Army investigators have increased the reward for information about a missing Fort Hood soldier who was last seen in April. The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command says the reward is now $25,000 for information that leads to the whereabouts of Private First Class Vanessa Guillen. The 20-year-old soldier was last seen in a parking lot at Fort Hood on April 22. Investigators say her car keys, barracks room key, ID card and wallet were later found in an armory room where she'd been working, but there's been no sign of her since.

COLD MURDER SOLVED

Officials solve 1991 rape, murder of teen in Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Officials say they've solved the 1991 murder case of a teenager who was raped and strangled with her bikini top on Valentine's Day in the Florida Keys. The victim was finally identified as 18-year-old Wanda Deann Kirkum of Hornell, New York. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says her killer was Robert Lynn Bradley, who was murdered a year later in Texas at the age of 31. Officials used DNA technology to identify both the victim and the suspect. The case became known as the “Valentine Jane Doe Homicide.” Kirkum was never reported missing. Both her parents are now dead.

AP-VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations keep rising, set 1-day high

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas continued an upward trend in hospitalizations of coronavirus patients and set a new one-day high Monday for the seventh time in eight days. That trend has local officials in some of the state’s largest cities pleading with residents to be diligent about social distancing and other measures such as wearing masks. Texas health officials reported 2,326 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and 1,254 new cases. That's the most new cases reported for a Monday, which is typically the lowest day of the week for new virus cases.

AP-US-IMMIGRATION-VISA-RESTRICTIONS-

Businesses, colleges plead with Trump to preserve work visas

BOSTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to announce new restrictions on work visas, and businesses and universities are pleading for restraint. They say cutting off access to talented foreign workers will further disrupt the economy and stifle innovation. But Republicans in Congress, conservative groups and other influential immigration hard-liners have been calling for stronger action after Trump's prior visa restrictions didn’t go far enough for them. The administration has yet to say which, if any, visas will be temporarily eliminated. But a relatively obscure work permit for foreign students called the Optional Practical Training program is among those drawing attention in recent weeks.

AMERICA PROTESTS-TEXAS

Texas president to meet with students on athletes' demands

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — University of Texas interim president Jay Hartzell said Monday he is scheduling meetings with student groups after dozens of Longhorns athletes said they wanted the school to ditch “The Eyes of Texas” song and rename several campus buildings. The note to the campus didn't give any details about the meetings or address the specific issues raised by the athletes. Hartzell said that by working together the school can do better for its students and help overcome racism. The song “The Eyes of Texas” is routinely sung on campus and after sporting events but has long been criticized for its connection to minstrel shows with characters in blackface.

OBIT-MARJ CARPENTER

Marj Carpenter, reporter who became Presbyterian head, dies

DALLAS (AP) — Marj Carpenter, a Texas newspaper reporter who went on to briefly lead the nation’s largest Presbyterian denomination in the mid-1990s, has died. She was 93. Carpenter once described herself as “sinfully proud” of being Presbyterian and traveled to more than 120 countries on the behalf of Presbyterian Church (USA). Her son, Jim Bob Carpenter, says his mother died Saturday at an assisted living facility in the West Texas city of Big Spring. In July 1995 she was elected moderator of the church’s General Assembly _ the top elected post within Presbyterian Church (USA).

AP-US-SAN-ANTONIO-SHOOTING

Police: No arrests in San Antonio shooting that wounded 8

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police say days of investigation have not led to any arrests in the shooting outside a San Antonio bar that wounded at least eight people. Sgt. Michelle Ramos said detectives are continuing their work but otherwise declined to answer questions about the Friday night shooting. He did not say whether the suspect is considered an ongoing threat to public safety. The department has released little information since the police chief said early Saturday that a man with a rifle had opened fire on a group in a bar parking lot. Police say five women and three men were hurt.

AP-US-GAS-DRILLING-DIMOCK

Driller charged over contamination in 'Gasland' town

An energy company faces felony charges that it polluted residential water wells in a Pennsylvania community that has long been a battleground in the national debate over natural gas drilling and fracking. Houston-based Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. was charged Monday following a grand jury investigation that found the company failed to fix faulty gas wells in Dimock and surrounding communities that leaked methane into residential water supplies. The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office charged Cabot with a total of 15 criminal counts. The company has long insisted the gas in Dimock’s aquifer is naturally occurring,

MARINE CHARGED-RUSSIA

Parents of US man held in Moscow demand fair trial for son

WASHINGTON (AP) — The parents of a former U.S. Marine who has been jailed for nearly a year in Moscow on charges that he assaulted police officers are urging the court system and government to ensure a fair trial for their son. The parents of Trevor Reed spoke Monday to The Associated Press as a Russian court sentenced another American man to more than a decade in prison in an unrelated espionage case. Reed’s trial began earlier this year and continues June 30. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.