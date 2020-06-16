Advertisement

Local businesses working with Health District after employees test positive for COVID-19

As businesses continue to reopen, they are navigating through possible positive cases with employees
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the number of COVID-19 cases in Brazos County increases, local businesses are dealing with employees testing positive, and figuring out the steps that follow.

During Monday’s Brazos County Health District press conference, Dr. Seth Sullivan, the Alternate Health Authority, said there are specific guidelines given to each business on how to proceed.

“As a business owner interested in doing his or her part, it is encouraged to be transparent and say, ‘We had a case. Here is what we are doing about it,'” said Dr. Sullivan.

Blue Baker founder David Fox told KBTX Monday that one of his employees at the Mills Park location tested positive for the virus. Fox says when he reached out to the Health District, he was told he did not need to shut down the business. Fox closed the doors of that location in South College Station for the weekend and reopened Monday afternoon to allow all of his staff to get tested.

Kristy Petty, the owner of The Village Cafe in Downtown Bryan, says the risk of having to shut down for weeks has kept her doors shut for dine-in.

“If my staff gets sick, what are we going to do? If we are being responsible and we are going to quarantine at home for two weeks, then I’m going to have to close The Village for two weeks," said Petty.

For now, Petty continues serving food to-go, along with catering options and her subscription service for people to pick up meals in a drive-thru.

“When they walk up, they look scared like that closed sign is going to be the final one. But it is through the steps we are taking right now that will prolong the life of the restaurant,” said Petty.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chuck Konderla sworn is as new Brazos County Commissioner

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Clay Falls
Brazos County has a new Commissioner for Precinct 2.

News

Brazos County Confirms 59 new COVID-19 Cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

National

House subpoenas Justice Dept lawyers over politicization

Updated: 1 hours ago
House Democrats have subpoenaed two Justice Department lawyers to testify before the Judiciary Committee about the politicization of the agency in the Trump administration, the committee’s chairman said Tuesday.

News

55 construction workers on Texas A&M campus test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
A construction company working on the Texas A&M campus has become the latest place where a cluster of COVID-19 cases have been reported, KBTX confirmed Tuesday morning.

News

Gov. Abbott Gives Update on Hospital Capacity in Texas

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gov. Abbott Gives Update on Hospital Capacity in Texas

Latest News

News

Tuesday Midday Weather Update 6/16

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tuesday Midday Weather Update 6/16 | News Three At Noon

National

New execution dates set for federal inmates on death row

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Justice Department has set new dates to begin executing federal death-row inmates following a monthslong legal battle over the plan to resume the executions for the first time since 2003.

National

US pilot in fighter jet crash named; accident cause unclear

Updated: 4 hours ago
The fighter pilot who died after crashing off the coast of northern England has been identified as 1st Lt. Kenneth Allen, the U.S. Air Force said Tuesday.

News

College Station police arrest suspected drug dealer after bust

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
A College Station woman was arrested after a narcotics bust at the start of the month.

National

Businesses ask patrons to waive right to sue if they get COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
As businesses reopen across the U.S. after coronavirus shutdowns, many are requiring customers and workers to sign forms saying they won’t sue if they catch COVID-19.

National

First drug proves able to improve survival from COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
Researchers in England say they have the first evidence that a drug can improve COVID-19 survival: A cheap, widely available steroid called dexamethasone reduced deaths by up to one third in severely ill hospitalized patients.