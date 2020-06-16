Local businesses working with Health District after employees test positive for COVID-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the number of COVID-19 cases in Brazos County increases, local businesses are dealing with employees testing positive, and figuring out the steps that follow.

During Monday’s Brazos County Health District press conference, Dr. Seth Sullivan, the Alternate Health Authority, said there are specific guidelines given to each business on how to proceed.

“As a business owner interested in doing his or her part, it is encouraged to be transparent and say, ‘We had a case. Here is what we are doing about it,'” said Dr. Sullivan.

Blue Baker founder David Fox told KBTX Monday that one of his employees at the Mills Park location tested positive for the virus. Fox says when he reached out to the Health District, he was told he did not need to shut down the business. Fox closed the doors of that location in South College Station for the weekend and reopened Monday afternoon to allow all of his staff to get tested.

Kristy Petty, the owner of The Village Cafe in Downtown Bryan, says the risk of having to shut down for weeks has kept her doors shut for dine-in.

“If my staff gets sick, what are we going to do? If we are being responsible and we are going to quarantine at home for two weeks, then I’m going to have to close The Village for two weeks," said Petty.

For now, Petty continues serving food to-go, along with catering options and her subscription service for people to pick up meals in a drive-thru.

“When they walk up, they look scared like that closed sign is going to be the final one. But it is through the steps we are taking right now that will prolong the life of the restaurant,” said Petty.

