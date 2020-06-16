Local pastors, law enforcement gather for a united stance against racism

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local pastors and area law enforcement gathered at the Bryan Municipal building Monday night for a united stance against racism.

“This is not the end. This is just the beginning. This is what we started and we’re gonna let it continue on with our come together and do the things that we need to do to make our community better,” said New Zion Missionary Baptist Church pastor Sylvester Smith.

More than 70 church leaders have signed a letter denouncing “racism and racial injustice in all of its forms.”

Local police chiefs say they hope Monday’s event is a step in the right direction of building a stronger bond between the community and law enforcement.

“I think our pastors have done a really great job and our local clergy," said College Station Police Chief Billy Couch. "I have attended many events like this in recent weeks and I think it’s incredible of bringing people together and prayer, you know, just kind of pray for our nation and the people here locally, just to make our community a better place.”

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske said he was pleased with the turnout Monday night and thinks events like this are a step in the right direction.

“I think it’s all about communication. I think it’s one step towards that but I think everybody needs to talk and I think everybody wants peace, wants great lives for everyone. So it’s one step to many more in the future,” said Chief Buske.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.