NBA releases handbook to players on season restart

(WBAY)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The NBA released some guidelines to players on Tuesday on various procedures for when the season resumes July 30th.

As first reported by ‘The Athletic’, NBA players who choose not to play in the resumed 2019-20 season must notify his team by June 24.

NBA players are required to stay on the Orlando Campus for the duration of their season, and if players leave they are required to self-quarantine for 10-14 days. The league also released the hotel arrangements for each team, which will determine their preseason schedule.

While players will be isolated, they’ll have several amenities at their disposal (via @ShamsCharnia:) Hotel amenities: players-only lounge (NBA 2K, TVs, gaming), pool/trails, barbers, manicurists, pedicurists - 24-hour VIP concierge - Daily entertainment: Movie screenings, DJ sets, video games, ping pong, pool, lawn games - Players can attend other games.

The handbook released to players also contained a daily game day schedule and campus maps.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

The Texas Collegiate League announced today that Brazos Valley Bombers Head Coach, Brian Nelson, will begin his new duties as the League Commissioner effective immediately. James Dillard, the Associate Head Coach of the Bombers will step into the role as Head Coach of Brazos Valley for the upcoming 2020 season.

The Pro Bowl is headed to Las Vegas.

NASCAR today announced the appointment of industry veteran Brandon Thompson to the newly created position of Vice President, Diversity and Inclusion. In this role, Thompson will lead the sanctioning body’s strategy for diversity and inclusion, as well as programs and initiatives designed to champion and enhance diversity across the NASCAR industry.

The College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta plans to reopen July 1 with a new exhibit featuring historically black colleges and universities.

The WNBA has announced plans to play an abbreviated 22-game season in Florida beginning in late July.

The chance that there will be no Major League Baseball season has increased substantially with the commissioner’s office now telling the players’ association it will not proceed with a schedule unless the union waives its right to claim management violated a March agreement between the feuding sides.

The WNBA has announced plans to play an abbreviated 22-game season in Florida beginning in late July.

The Southeastern Conference has announced each of its 14 member institutions' 2019-20 Roy F. Kramer

