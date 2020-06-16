NBA releases handbook to players on season restart

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The NBA released some guidelines to players on Tuesday on various procedures for when the season resumes July 30th.

As first reported by ‘The Athletic’, NBA players who choose not to play in the resumed 2019-20 season must notify his team by June 24.

NBA players have been notified that any player who chooses not to play in resumed 2019-20 season must notify his team by June 24, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Compensation would be reduced by 1/92.6 for each game missed. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2020

NBA players are required to stay on the Orlando Campus for the duration of their season, and if players leave they are required to self-quarantine for 10-14 days. The league also released the hotel arrangements for each team, which will determine their preseason schedule.

Sources: NBA teams Disney hotels based on seeding:



-Grand Destino: Bucks, Lakers, Raptors, Clippers, Celtics, Nuggets, Jazz, Heat

-Grand Floridian: Thunder, 76ers, Rockets, Pacers, Mavericks, Nets, Grizzlies, Magic

-Yacht Club: Blazers, Kings, Pelicans, Spurs, Suns, Wizards — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2020

While players will be isolated, they’ll have several amenities at their disposal (via @ShamsCharnia:) Hotel amenities: players-only lounge (NBA 2K, TVs, gaming), pool/trails, barbers, manicurists, pedicurists - 24-hour VIP concierge - Daily entertainment: Movie screenings, DJ sets, video games, ping pong, pool, lawn games - Players can attend other games.

The handbook released to players also contained a daily game day schedule and campus maps.

For those who like maps, here is a map of the NBA's proposed Disney set-up via the handbook sent to players today: pic.twitter.com/HTIYQOt5uK — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) June 16, 2020

NBA players‘ game day schedule in the Orlando bubble for 2019-20 season resumption, as @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium has obtained: pic.twitter.com/6nHik0R9aN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2020

Sources: NBA has sent teams a visual of court/workout arrangements in Orlando: pic.twitter.com/sT2rtFyKXK — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2020

