NBA releases handbook to players on season restart
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The NBA released some guidelines to players on Tuesday on various procedures for when the season resumes July 30th.
As first reported by ‘The Athletic’, NBA players who choose not to play in the resumed 2019-20 season must notify his team by June 24.
NBA players are required to stay on the Orlando Campus for the duration of their season, and if players leave they are required to self-quarantine for 10-14 days. The league also released the hotel arrangements for each team, which will determine their preseason schedule.
While players will be isolated, they’ll have several amenities at their disposal (via @ShamsCharnia:) Hotel amenities: players-only lounge (NBA 2K, TVs, gaming), pool/trails, barbers, manicurists, pedicurists - 24-hour VIP concierge - Daily entertainment: Movie screenings, DJ sets, video games, ping pong, pool, lawn games - Players can attend other games.
The handbook released to players also contained a daily game day schedule and campus maps.
