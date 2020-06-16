SHSU freshman selling shirts for scholarships

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A freshman at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville is raising money to help her fellow Bearkats.

During this COVID-19 pandemic, Madeline Dupont has used social media to develop friendships and connect with some of her future classmates.

Dupont says through these online relationships, she learned that some of her future Bearkats had anxiety about the coronavirus ahead of the fall semester. She decided to start selling t-shirts to help raise scholarship money for the Bearkat Emergency Fund.

According to Sam Houston State University, the fund was established to provide temporary financial assistance to those students who have hardships due to COVID-19.

“I thought selling t-shirts for SHSU students affected by COVID-19 would be the best charity and the closest one to my heart,” Dupont said.

“I love t-shirts. I was buying a million of them from Barefoot and I wanted to create my own. The t-shirt I designed comes in blue comfort colors and has the words “Kats Help Kats” and says Sam Houston State University underneath.”

Dupont is selling the t-shirts for $25 a piece.

So far, more than $300 has been contributed to the fundraiser that will run through July 11.

"I thought about all the other kids who might not have the opportunity to start school and it broke my heart,” Dupont said.

“I wanted to try and give my fellow Bearkats a chance to have the amazing experiences I know I’m going to have and the opportunity for a great education.”

To purchase a shirt for the scholarship fund or to make your own gift online, visit here.

