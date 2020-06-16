Summer Feel Stays, Rain Chance Re-emerges This Weekend

More humid, but very bearable weather started off the week. Tuesday brings more of the same, with temps starting near 70 degrees and finishing in the low 90s by the afternoon. A few cumulus clouds may get tall enough to drop a quick shower or two over the next couple days, but the chances look slim as of right now. Heat index should behave itself, with values being just a degree or three above the expected afternoon highs.

Some deeper moisture is headed our way by this weekend! A swath of enhanced gulf moisture will come in waves into early next week, giving a boost to our (mainly) afternoon chances for rain and a few thunderstorms. Right now, we’re going with about a 30% shot through the weekend into early next week. Father’s Day plans may come with some free water for the lawn. Hazy skies are expected as a bit of Saharan dust reaches our atmosphere before the weekend ends. That is the prelude to what looks like a bigger plume headed our way for the back half of next week.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with an isolated rain chance. High: 92. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 71. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with an isolated rain chance. High: 93. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 71. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

