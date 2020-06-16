Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD choir directors serenade students
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan ISD Choir directors were sad that they didn’t get a chance to say a proper goodbye to their students before the end of the year.
But they got the choir director group together virtually to send their singing students a message of hope and happiness.
The group performed an a cappella version of Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds."
Check out the video in the player above.
