Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD choir directors serenade students

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan ISD Choir directors were sad that they didn’t get a chance to say a proper goodbye to their students before the end of the year.

But they got the choir director group together virtually to send their singing students a message of hope and happiness.

The group performed an a cappella version of Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds."

Check out the video in the player above.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NerdWallet survey: How the pandemic alters Americans’ financial habits

Updated: 23 minutes ago
The coronavirus pandemic has thrown millions of Americans into chaos, negatively affecting financial well-being alongside physical and mental health.

National

Store closing sales underway at many JCPenney locations

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Struggling retailer JCPenney is starting the shutdown process for many of its locations.

International

China, India disavow clash but pledge to end border standoff

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Twenty Indian troops were reportedly killed in the clashes Monday night in the Ladakh region’s Galwan Valley, while it was not clear whether China suffered any casualties.

National

Facebook lets users turn off political ads, won’t block misinformation

Updated: 1 hour ago
Facebook is launching a widespread effort to boost U.S. voter turnout and provide authoritative information about voting — just as it doubles down on its policy allowing politicians like President Donald Trump to post false information on the same subject.

News

Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher optimistic about upcoming football season amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erika Fernandez
Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher remains optimistic he will see fans wearing face masks at Kyle Field when the Aggies take the field in September.

Latest News

National

Aunt Jemima brand retired due to racial stereotype; Uncle Ben’s will ‘evolve'

Updated: 1 hours ago
PepsiCo, the parent company of Quaker Oats, said the Aunt Jemima brand name and imagery is coming to an end, it announced Wednesday.

News

Applause - June 17, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Happy Birthday and Anniversary from BVTM!

News

Applause - June 17, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Northgate store shuts down after nearly 40 years in business

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Sarge's closes after nearly 40 years

News

College Station ISD adds more instructional days in case of COVID-19 shutdown

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
CSISD changes school calendar

News

Northgate retail store shuts down after nearly 40 years of business

Updated: 12 hours ago