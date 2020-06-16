TxDOT addresses drivers concerns navigating through Hwy 6 construction

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - TxDOT has addressed driver’s concerns navigating through resurfacing construction being done on the SH 6 frontage roads between FM 2818 and SH 40.

Drivers reached out to KBTX and TxDOT about cones being “haphazardly placed" on the frontage road near Rock Prarie Rd., creating a traffic hazard.

Drivers also say there were was no signage indicating which lanes were open or closed.

TxDOT responded Tuesday afternoon by having crews place blinking signs in the road to help drivers better navigate through the road work.

“We appreciate everyone letting us know that some drivers were having some concerns with traveling through the work zone and we want to apologize for any inconvenience or delays it may have caused,” said TxDOT Communications Director Bob Colwell. “If anyone sees anything like this, please call us at 979-778-9764 because we’re partners in the community and we want to make it as safe as possible for everyone.”

Colwell says the resurfacing should be complete by Wednesday, June 17.

