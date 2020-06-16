Advertisement

US pilot in fighter jet crash named; accident cause unclear

A U.S. fighter jet crashed off the coast of England on Monday
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LONDON (AP) — The fighter pilot that died after crashing off the coast of northern England has been identified as 1st Lt. Kenneth Allen, the U.S. Air Force said Tuesday.

Allen, assistant chief of weapons and tactics for the 493rd Fighter Squadron, died in a routine training accident that took place at 9:40 a.m. Monday. The cause of the F-15C Eagle crash is under investigation.

Allen had been based with the 48th Fighter Wing at the Royal Air Force’s Lakenheath base since February of this year.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Lt. Allen, and mourn with his family and his fellow Reapers in the 493rd Fighter Squadron," said Col. Will Marshall, 48th Fighter Wing commander. “The tremendous outpouring of love and support from our communities has been a ray of light in this time of darkness.’’

Allen is survived by his wife and his parents. His age and hometown were not immediately available.

