Voices for Children sees increase in cases, needs volunteers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

Voices for Children CASA of the Brazos Valley is looking for volunteers to becomes advocates for children in the foster care system.

In the last two months, the non-profit has received a 40% increase in cases.

An orientation over zoom will be held Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Those who attend will get a better idea of the work they do and how to sign up for training.

Voices for Children Executive Director, Kimberly Martinez says this is a job for those that care about the well being of children in our community.

“Individuals and adults that are healthy and willing and passionate about helping kids, just stepping forward and being willing to learn how to do that. We’re going to teach you not only what you need to know but we also have an awesome staff that’s going to support you," said Martinez.

