A&M Consolidated ranked No. 5 in preseason poll

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated football team is ranked No. 5 in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football/Associated Press Class 5A Division II preseason poll. The Tigers are coming off an 11-1 season that included a trip to the area round of the playoffs. A&M Consolidated is scheduled to open the 2020 season August 27 against Waco University at Waco ISD Stadium.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football/Associated Press Class 5A Division II preseason poll.

1. Ennis

2. Aledo

3. Lubbock Cooper

4. Fort Ben Marshall

5. A&M Consolidated

6. Wichita Falls Rider

7. Mansfield Timberview

8. Frisco

9. Barbers Hill

10. Crosby

