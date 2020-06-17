A&M Consolidated ranked No. 5 in preseason poll
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated football team is ranked No. 5 in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football/Associated Press Class 5A Division II preseason poll. The Tigers are coming off an 11-1 season that included a trip to the area round of the playoffs. A&M Consolidated is scheduled to open the 2020 season August 27 against Waco University at Waco ISD Stadium.
1. Ennis
2. Aledo
3. Lubbock Cooper
4. Fort Ben Marshall
5. A&M Consolidated
6. Wichita Falls Rider
7. Mansfield Timberview
8. Frisco
9. Barbers Hill
10. Crosby
