A&M’s Michael Thompson Jr. named president of national organization

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Michael Thompson Jr., Deputy Athletics Director for External Relations and Business Development for Texas A&M Athletics, has been named the president of the National Association of Collegiate Marketing Administrators (NACMA) for the school year 2020-21 it was announced earlier today. Thompson served the previous year as the first vice president of NACMA.

“Michael has developed a reputation of being one of the very best thought leaders in college athletics,” Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “His experience, skill and creativity uniquely qualifies him to lead NACMA during these changing times in collegiate athletics. Michael continues to be instrumental in reimagining and directing the external communication culture at Texas A&M, and in this role as President of NACMA, can have an impact on a national platform.”

Thompson was hired by Bjork in Oct. of 2019 and has been recognized for his innovative practices in business development and revenue advancement nationwide. Thompson previously worked with Bjork at Ole Miss.

“Marketing and communications on the collegiate level has never been more important or relevant,” Thompson said. “I’m honored to work with this incredible team of leaders in helping NACMA be the resource for its members to grow personally and professionally in revenue generation, fan development and brand management.”

Thompson took the gavel from Ryan Ivey, director of athletics at Stephen F. Austin State University. Serving alongside of Thompson will be first vice president Brian Bowsher, associate AD, chief marketing officer at the University of Washington, second vice president Carrie Blankenship, senior associate athletics director at the University of Maryland, and the NACMA officers welcome Brad Wurthman, senior associate athletics director for external operations at Virginia Tech, as the third vice president for the 2020-21 school in the officer rotation.

As Deputy Athletic Director, Thompson provides oversight and leadership of Texas A&M Athletics interests through unified efforts designed to maximize revenue potential, expand the brand both nationally and globally and further enhance opportunities for engagement. Additionally, Thompson leads collaborative initiatives with multiple entities regarding external communications and marketing, ticketing, licensing and merchandising, information technology and multi-media rights.

In the private sector, Thompson acquired a vast and diverse resume of experience in branding, marketing and sponsorship before transitioning to intercollegiate athletics in 2010. Recognized by his peers in higher education, Thompson's team at Ole Miss was honored with the 2019 Technology Innovation award by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and technology solutions provider CDW-G for best practices in technology innovation by NACDA member institutions.

Thompson's contributions to the greater athletic community include representation on the Southeastern Conference's Fan Experience working group and leadership of the group's research efforts and was the SEC Network point of contact at Ole Miss. In addition, Thompson has served as an adjunct professor in integrated marketing communications at Ole Miss for the past seven years.

A 2001 marketing graduate of Ole Miss, Thompson and his wife, Leslie Ann, have three children - McLean, Adams and Camille.