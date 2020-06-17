Advertisement

Attempting a Few Downpours by Father’s Day Weekend

By Shel Winkley
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
June has not been a kind month when it comes to needed rainfall, but it has been stellar at keeping the humidity down. After starting with a bit of weight to the air in the mornings, drier air mixes down out of the atmosphere in the afternoons, helping to bring a “comfortable” and seasonable heat. That is a trend we will follow into the start of the weekend. Morning 60s and low 70s turn into afternoon mid-90s. One change we will make over the next 48 hours: breezy wind. Expect a south wind to blow through at 10-15mph by Friday.

That breezy wind will help bring back a healthier dose of humidity through the weekend. High pressure just off the coast will aid in that moisture transport, which in turn should help develop isolated areas of rain and rumbles of thunder by Sunday afternoon / into next week. For now, the odds are only a 30% chance each day, but if you can find yourself under one of those clouds, a decent downpour fall out of it. Another change that high will shuttle our direction: Saharan Dust. A light haze is expected Father’s Day Sunday and again Tuesday. By mid-to-late next week, a higher concentration / bigger plume of this dust blows into Southeast Texas creating a very, very hazy Brazos Valley sky.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 70. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 94. Wind: SSW 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 72. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 94. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

