Bearkat Athletics COVID-19 Update

(KBTX)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
The Sam Houston State University athletic department announced on Wednesday, June 17, that three student athletes, of the 53 who were initially screened for COVID-19 upon their return to campus on Monday, tested positive.

The student athletes who tested positive are being managed by the Student Health Center or have gone home for self-quarantine. Additional student athletes are currently in self-isolation because of potential exposure.

In the wake of COVID-19, SHSU athletics adopted protocols to include COVID-19 testing. SHSU athletics will continue its stringent cleaning and sanitization protocols in all of its facilities and to partner with university officials, health center staff and local health professionals in monitoring the situation.

Student athletes began returning to campus on Monday, June 15. During this initial week, they were first tested for COVID-19 and placed in precautionary, community isolation on campus. The student athletes are also required to complete a sports medicine athletic healthcare compliance training while in quarantine. 

Beginning on June 22, those athletes, who have been back on campus for a week and successfully completed the initial phases for return, can begin to participate in voluntary athletic-related activities. Athletes will have access to the facilities and outdoor training will be allowed. Daily student athlete screenings and monitoring will begin, while athletic trainers and the SHSU Student Health Center and will determine if any additional testing will be needed. 

Sam Houston athletics will continue to work with the Student Health Center to maintain the proper protocols and measures needed to help ensure the health and safety of athletes as they prepare for a return to competition this fall.

By Darryl V Bruffett
Texas A&M welcomed back student-athletes last Tuesday to begin on-sight training. During this week’s episode of, COVID-19 The Texas A&M System Reponds, Chancellor John Sharp revealed that the athletic department has had 5 positive cases for the corona virus. All of the cases are asymptomatic.

Michael Thompson Jr., Deputy Athletics Director for External Relations and Business Development for Texas A&M Athletics, has been named the president of the National Association of Collegiate Marketing Administrators (NACMA) for the school year 2020-21 it was announced earlier today.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and players’ union head Tony Clark have developed a framework that Manfred says could form the basis of an agreement as the two sides try to start the pandemic-delayed season.

By John Wilson
The A&M Consolidated football team is ranked No. 5 in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football/Associated Press Class 5A Division II preseason poll.

By John Wilson
Sam Houston State had four players named to this year’s Texas Football Preseason All-Texas Small College team.

Major League Baseball has made a fourth proposal to the players’ union aimed at starting the season, according to a person with knowledge of the proposal.

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has joined the men’s basketball officiating consortium formed by the Southeastern Conference, American Athletic Conference, ASUN, Southern and Sun Belt Conferences, it was announced Tuesday.