Bearkat Athletics COVID-19 Update

The Sam Houston State University athletic department announced on Wednesday, June 17, that three student athletes, of the 53 who were initially screened for COVID-19 upon their return to campus on Monday, tested positive.

The student athletes who tested positive are being managed by the Student Health Center or have gone home for self-quarantine. Additional student athletes are currently in self-isolation because of potential exposure.

In the wake of COVID-19, SHSU athletics adopted protocols to include COVID-19 testing. SHSU athletics will continue its stringent cleaning and sanitization protocols in all of its facilities and to partner with university officials, health center staff and local health professionals in monitoring the situation.

Student athletes began returning to campus on Monday, June 15. During this initial week, they were first tested for COVID-19 and placed in precautionary, community isolation on campus. The student athletes are also required to complete a sports medicine athletic healthcare compliance training while in quarantine.

Beginning on June 22, those athletes, who have been back on campus for a week and successfully completed the initial phases for return, can begin to participate in voluntary athletic-related activities. Athletes will have access to the facilities and outdoor training will be allowed. Daily student athlete screenings and monitoring will begin, while athletic trainers and the SHSU Student Health Center and will determine if any additional testing will be needed.

Sam Houston athletics will continue to work with the Student Health Center to maintain the proper protocols and measures needed to help ensure the health and safety of athletes as they prepare for a return to competition this fall.