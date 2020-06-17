Advertisement

Brazos County Confirms 145 new COVID-19 Cases

This count of COVID-19 cases across the Brazos Valley is current as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has reported an 145 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 507 active cases.

That’s the largest single-day increase since the pandemic began.

The three largest single day jumps in daily COVID-19 cases have now all been in the month of June.

That number pushes Brazos County over the 1,000 case mark.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 25 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

27 people are currently hospitalized. There has been one discharge in the last 24 hours.

493 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 1,025. There have been 12,102 tests performed.

The Brazos County Health District’s next press conference is scheduled for Monday, June 22 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX plans to carry that conference live on television, its website, and Facebook page.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

  • 77801 - 105
  • 77802 - 70
  • 77803 - 321
  • 77805 - 1
  • 77806 - 2
  • 77807 - 86
  • 77808 - 46
  • 77840 - 131
  • 77841 - 1
  • 77845 - 204
  • 77862 - No cases reported at this time.
  • 77868 - 2
  • 77881- No cases reported at this time.
  • Unknown - 56
CountyActive CasesTotal Cases
Austin1541
Brazos5071,025
Burleson1045
Grimes65276
Houston51125
Lee1936
Leon612
Madison222
Milam1451
Montgomery5381,359
Robertson1118
San Jacinto619
Trinity817
Walker1131,893
Waller5699
Washington45222

Austin County has reported 15 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 41 total cases.

Burleson County currently has 10 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 45 total cases, and 7 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 38 active cases. There are 66 total county cases and 29 total Navasota cases. There have been 20 recoveries. The TDCJ has reported 27 active cases with 210 total cases. There have been 183 recoveries and one death.

According to their website, Houston County has confirmed 125 total cases of COVID-19. They have reported that 104 of these cases have come from inmates at Eastham Prison, currently 93 of the inmates have recovered. 52 cases are from the Houston County community.

Lee County has reported 19 active cases. The county has a total of 36 cases, with 14 recoveries and 2 deaths.

Leon County currently has 6 active cases. The county has 12 total cases, with 4 recoveries.

Madison County has reported 2 active cases. The county has a total of 22 cases with 7 recoveries.

Milam County currently has 14 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 51 total cases and 37 recovered cases. There is currently one patient hospitalized, and one COVID-19 related death.

Montgomery County has 538 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 1,359 total cases and 788 recovered cases. There are currently 7 hospitalizations and there have been 33 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 11 active COVID-19 cases, with 18 total cases. Currently, 7 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

  • 77859 - 7
  • 77856 - 1
  • 77837 - 2
  • 77867 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 6 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 19 cases with 14 recoveries.

Trinity County currently has 8 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 17 total cases with 14 recoveries.

Walker County has 1,893 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 113 cases are active in the community and 135 are recovered community cases. 1,645 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 56 active cases of COVID-19. There are 99 total cases and 43 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 45 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 222 total cases with 149 recoveries and 28 deaths.

