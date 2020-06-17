Advertisement

Dr. Sullivan on high COVID-19 case counts: ‘We know what we need to do. We have to step up.’

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan, an infectious disease specialist, is clear about why Brazos County saw 145 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday: “This is because social distancing has been relaxed.”

Dr. Sullivan says this and the rest of June’s high-case count days are not attributable to any single event, and while about half of cases come from clusters the other half’s origin is entirely unknown.

“I think it’s distracting to say, ‘Oh here’s a cluster; here’s another cluster. If we could just shut down that cluster, we’d be fine,’” Dr. Sullivan said. “That is not the message here. That is not what the data is telling us.”

Dr. Sullivan says he is most concerned about two numbers: Brazos County’s positivity rate—or the percentage of people tested who test positive—and the number of hospitalizations. Both statistics are trending in the wrong direction.

“As you do more widespread testing, the hope is that the rate of positive results starts going down,” said Dr. Sullivan. That is not happening in Brazos County.

As for hospitalizations, which sit at 27 on Wednesday—the highest they have been—Dr. Sullivan says it does not take much for a health care system to become overwhelmed.

“We’ve been talking about that for months, but we’ve been concerned about it this week,” said Dr. Sullivan. “As we add cases, that becomes a reality. That is what we’re trying to avoid here.

The solution is a simple one: socially distance yourself, and wear a mask. Yet as rules have been relaxed, Dr. Sullivan says he has seen fewer and fewer take those precautions seriously. Perhaps that’s why he feels like a broken record.

“It’s a record that needs to keep playing: we need to get this message out,” said Sullivan. “I’m concerned. Healthcare administrators are concerned. Our doctors are concerned.”

Dr. Sullivan does not go so far as to say the economy should be shut down again, merely that the rules put in place—and the more stringent Operation Restart BCS suggestions—should truly be followed.

“The governor has set forth what is a reasonable plan. We’re going to open, but we need to maintain social distancing within that. The strategy must be that we need to maintain social distancing with whatever construct that we’re in.”

For the full conversation with Dr. Sullivan, see the video player above.

