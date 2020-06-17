Advertisement

“Dry” Heat Continues into the Weekend

By Max Crawford
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Not bad! Not bad at all. We wake up in the 60s and 70s this morning and work our way to the 90s, but with drier air “mixing” down to the surface this afternoon, heat index will remain about the same as the actual temperature, leaving you with a beautiful evening if you can find a spot in the shade. Like yesterday, we can’t rule out a stray shower or storm in the late afternoon, but it looks like you’ll most likely be dry through the end of the week.

Humidity builds a bit going into the weekend and into next week. In theory, that will give us a good little bump in rain chances by the holiday weekend, but for most, it may just serve to bring our “feels like” temperatures back closer to the triple digit mark by the afternoon. Still, wouldn’t hurt to prep for a quick shower or storm, especially Sunday through Tuesday. We’re also looking at another typical June feature headed our way in the form of some Saharan dust. That may add a haze to the sky on Sunday, and an even thicker plume could come our way by early next week, somewhat keeping rain chances low.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with an isolated rain chance. High: 93. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 70. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 94. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 70. Wind: SSE 0-5 mph.

