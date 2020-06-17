Advertisement

Facebook lets users turn off political ads, won’t block misinformation

Social issue ads can be turned off, too
The social media giant is launching a “Voting Information Center” on Facebook and Instagram that will include details on registering to vote, polling places and voting by mail.
The social media giant is launching a “Voting Information Center” on Facebook and Instagram that will include details on registering to vote, polling places and voting by mail.(Facebook)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Facebook is launching a widespread effort to boost U.S. voter turnout and provide authoritative information about voting — just as it doubles down on its policy allowing politicians like President Donald Trump to post false information on the same subject.

The social media giant is launching a “Voting Information Center” on Facebook and Instagram that will include details on registering to vote, polling places and voting by mail. It will draw the information from state election officials and local election authorities.

The information hub, which will be prominently displayed on Facebook news feeds and on Instagram later in the summer — is similar to the coronavirus information center the company launched earlier this year in an attempt to elevate facts and authoritative sources of information on COVID-19.

Facebook and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, continue to face criticism for not removing or labeling posts by Trump that that spread misinformation about voting by mail and, many said, encouraged violence against protesters.

“I know many people are upset that we’ve left the President’s posts up, but our position is that we should enable as much expression as possible unless it will cause imminent risk of specific harms or dangers spelled out in clear policies,” Zuckerberg wrote earlier this month.

In a USA Today opinion piece Tuesday, Zuckerberg reaffirmed that position.

“Ultimately, I believe the best way to hold politicians accountable is through voting, and I believe we should trust voters to make judgments for themselves,” he wrote. “That’s why I think we should maintain as open a platform as possible, accompanied by ambitious efforts to boost voter participation.”

Facebook's free speech stance may have more to do with not wanting to alienate Trump and his supporters while keeping its business options open, critics suggest.

Dipayan Ghosh, co-director of the Platform Accountability Project at Harvard Kennedy School, said Facebook “doesn’t want to tick off a whole swath of people who really believe the president and appreciate” his words.

In addition to the voting hub, Facebook will also now let people turn off political and social issue ads that display the “paid for by” designation, meaning a politician or political entity paid for it. The company announced this option in January but it is going into effect now.

Sarah Schiff, a product manager who works on ads, cautioned that Facebook’s systems “aren’t perfect” and said she encourages users to report “paid for by” ads they see if they have chosen not to see them.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NerdWallet survey: How the pandemic alters Americans’ financial habits

Updated: 24 minutes ago
The coronavirus pandemic has thrown millions of Americans into chaos, negatively affecting financial well-being alongside physical and mental health.

National

Store closing sales underway at many JCPenney locations

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Struggling retailer JCPenney is starting the shutdown process for many of its locations.

International

China, India disavow clash but pledge to end border standoff

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Twenty Indian troops were reportedly killed in the clashes Monday night in the Ladakh region’s Galwan Valley, while it was not clear whether China suffered any casualties.

News

Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher optimistic about upcoming football season amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erika Fernandez
Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher remains optimistic he will see fans wearing face masks at Kyle Field when the Aggies take the field in September.

Latest News

National

Aunt Jemima brand retired due to racial stereotype; Uncle Ben’s will ‘evolve'

Updated: 1 hours ago
PepsiCo, the parent company of Quaker Oats, said the Aunt Jemima brand name and imagery is coming to an end, it announced Wednesday.

News

Applause - June 17, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Happy Birthday and Anniversary from BVTM!

News

Applause - June 17, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

National

Wife of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr passes away suddenly at age 39

Updated: 7 hours ago
U.S. Rep. Andy Barr’s office said in a statement his wife, Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr, passed away in Lexington. The congressman may release a more detailed statement at a later date.

News

Northgate store shuts down after nearly 40 years in business

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Sarge's closes after nearly 40 years

News

College Station ISD adds more instructional days in case of COVID-19 shutdown

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
CSISD changes school calendar