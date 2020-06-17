James Dillard Named Brazos Valley Bombers Head Coach

Bryan / College Station, TX (June 17, 2020) — The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce the promotion of James Dillard to head coach. Dillard has served as an assistant coach for the last two seasons including as the club's associate head coach in 2019.

“I’m excited for this great opportunity,” Dillard said. “I would like to thank Mr. Geva and Mr. Clark for the opportunity to continue working in the organization and also want to say thanks to Coach Brian Nelson for allowing me the opportunity to join this organization two and a half years ago. The Bombers are a winning organization on the diamond but more importantly in the Brazos Valley community.”

Dillard is a native of the Brazos Valley, and graduated from Bryan High School. He returned to his alma mater in 2017 to become the head baseball coach. With the Bombers, he’s primarily worked with pitchers and his efforts paid off as last season Brazos Valley had 3 pitchers on the All-TCL team.

“Our coaching staff just wants to continue what Coach Nelson and other former head coaches and their staffs have built. We have a roster full of talent and we will continue to represent the Brazos Valley Bombers and the Brazos Valley with class and pride. We are excited about all the changes and new challenges the Texas Collegiate League will bring this summer.”

The news comes after Brian Nelson’s promotion to TCL Commissioner. Nelson served as the head coach of the Bombers for the last two seasons, and led Brazos Valley to a TCL Championship in 2019.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to hand over the Head Coaching role to Coach James Dillard. He is one of the hardest working humans I know. He has a great baseball mind and the kids love playing for him. He is the obvious choice to continue the tradition of excellent Bombers Baseball. He deserves this,” Nelson said.

The Bombers open the 2020 season at Travis Field against the Round Rock Hairy Men on June 30 at 7:05 PM. This is slated to be the most exciting TCL season ever, with five minor league organizations being added to the league.

