Advertisement

James Dillard Named Brazos Valley Bombers Head Coach

(KBTX)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bryan / College Station, TX (June 17, 2020) — The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce the promotion of James Dillard to head coach. Dillard has served as an assistant coach for the last two seasons including as the club's associate head coach in 2019.

“I’m excited for this great opportunity,” Dillard said. “I would like to thank Mr. Geva and Mr. Clark for the opportunity to continue working in the organization and also want to say thanks to Coach Brian Nelson for allowing me the opportunity to join this organization two and a half years ago. The Bombers are a winning organization on the diamond but more importantly in the Brazos Valley community.” 

Dillard is a native of the Brazos Valley, and graduated from Bryan High School. He returned to his alma mater in 2017 to become the head baseball coach. With the Bombers, he’s primarily worked with pitchers and his efforts paid off as last season Brazos Valley had 3 pitchers on the All-TCL team.

“Our coaching staff just wants to continue what Coach Nelson and other former head coaches and their staffs have built. We have a roster full of talent and we will continue to represent the Brazos Valley Bombers and the Brazos Valley with class and pride. We are excited about all the changes and new challenges the Texas Collegiate League will bring this summer.”

The news comes after Brian Nelson’s promotion to TCL Commissioner. Nelson served as the head coach of the Bombers for the last two seasons, and led Brazos Valley to a TCL Championship in 2019.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to hand over the Head Coaching role to Coach James Dillard. He is one of the hardest working humans I know. He has a great baseball mind and the kids love playing for him. He is the obvious choice to continue the tradition of excellent Bombers Baseball. He deserves this,” Nelson said. 

The Bombers open the 2020 season at Travis Field against the Round Rock Hairy Men on June 30 at 7:05 PM. This is slated to be the most exciting TCL season ever, with five minor league organizations being added to the league. 

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

A&M Consolidated ranked No. 5 in preseason poll

Updated: 4 hours ago

Sports

Four Bearkats named to Texas Football Preseason All-Texas Small College team

Updated: 4 hours ago

Sports

A&M System Chancellor acknowledges 5 positive COVID-19 cases within A&M Athletic Department

Updated: 4 hours ago

Sports

A&M System Chancellor acknowledges 5 positive COVID-19 cases within A&M Athletic Department

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
Texas A&M welcomed back student-athletes last Tuesday to begin on-sight training. During this week’s episode of, COVID-19 The Texas A&M System Reponds, Chancellor John Sharp revealed that the athletic department has had 5 positive cases for the corona virus. All of the cases are asymptomatic.

Sports

A&M’s Michael Thompson Jr. named president of national organization

Updated: 9 hours ago
Michael Thompson Jr., Deputy Athletics Director for External Relations and Business Development for Texas A&M Athletics, has been named the president of the National Association of Collegiate Marketing Administrators (NACMA) for the school year 2020-21 it was announced earlier today.

Latest News

Sports

Manfred, Clark meet, develop basis for possible agreement

Updated: 9 hours ago
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and players’ union head Tony Clark have developed a framework that Manfred says could form the basis of an agreement as the two sides try to start the pandemic-delayed season.

Sports

A&M Consolidated ranked No. 5 in preseason poll

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
The A&M Consolidated football team is ranked No. 5 in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football/Associated Press Class 5A Division II preseason poll.

Sports

Four Bearkats named to Texas Football Preseason All-Texas Small College team

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
Sam Houston State had four players named to this year’s Texas Football Preseason All-Texas Small College team.

Sports

MLB makes 4th proposal

Updated: 12 hours ago
Major League Baseball has made a fourth proposal to the players’ union aimed at starting the season, according to a person with knowledge of the proposal.

Sports

Bearkat Athletics COVID-19 Update

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Sam Houston State University athletic department announced on Wednesday, June 17, that three student athletes, of the 53 who were initially screened for COVID-19 upon their return to campus on Monday, tested positive.

Sports

SWAC Joins Basketball Officiating Consortium; Cofer Joins SEC Staff

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has joined the men’s basketball officiating consortium formed by the Southeastern Conference, American Athletic Conference, ASUN, Southern and Sun Belt Conferences, it was announced Tuesday.